Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Found Guilty In Sandy Hook School Shooting Defamation Case

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been found guilty by default today, November 15, in all four of the defamation cases filed by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Jones had claimed the shooting was a ‘false flag’ operation orchestrated by the government in an attempt to enforce stricter laws on guns, with the conspiracy theorist claiming on his radio show that the tragedy was ‘completely fake with actors’ and a ‘giant hoax’.

26 people, including 20 schoolchildren, lost their lives as a result of the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012, when 20-year-old Adam Lanza opened fire at the school.

The false claims spread by Jones saw the victims’ families subjected to years of harassment – both online and in-person – The Independent reports.

As a result, they successfully argued that Jones had made money from spreading his baseless conspiracy theories through his channel on Infowars. Today’s default ruling over the fourth defamation lawsuit brought against Jones comes after he failed to hand over documents as evidence to support false claims that the mass shooting was a hoax.

Three defamation lawsuits were filed against Jones in Texas, which were ruled on last month.

Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa – who lost their six-year-old son Noah in the shooting, filed a defamation suit in 2018 against Jones. Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was killed in the shooting, also filed a case against the theorist.

A jury will now decide how much Jones has to pay the families in damages and court costs.

