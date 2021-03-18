Conspiracy Theorists Convinced Joe Biden Used Green Screen To Fake Recent Appearance

thehill/Twitter

Conspiracy theorists are insisting that President Joe Biden used a green screen to give the illusion he spoke with reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, March 17, instead of actually doing it.

The bizarre claim, which is as ridiculous as it sounds, derives from the theory that Biden is actually too sick to work, or make any kind of appearances as president.

Or, perhaps even more ludicrously, some people believe he’s already dead, and the man claiming to be President Biden is actually an imposter.

PA Images

Anyway, as we all know the internet is somewhat full of conspiracy theories, and now a small group of believers think Biden’s latest public appearance was the work of clever CGI.

However, it was this video that happened to send conspiracy theorists into overdrive, as the camera shows Biden’s hand brushing over one of the boom microphones set up on the ground by reporters.

Check it out here:

Admittedly, it does look a little odd, but fortunately, the journalist who was holding that particular mic has confirmed that he did in fact speak to the president.

‘I was the one holding the lighter-coloured fuzzy microphone and thus literally in front of @POTUS on the South Lawn,’ wrote Steve Herman, the White house bureau chief from Voice of America.

‘It’s all real. Who actually believes this faked moon landing type nonsense and more importantly who is spreading it?’

Well, Mashable reports that it all began on the r/Conspiracy thread on Reddit before being further shared on QAnon forums, and eventually made its way onto social media, in part thanks to American sportsmen Aubrey Huff and Tito Ortiz, who both shared the theory on their own pages.

Unsurprisingly, however, the CGI theory has since been debunked several times, thanks to multiple journalists who were filming from several different angles.

BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh shared a number of different still photos from the various different news outlets who were in attendance, to show the placement of the particular boom mic and how the so-called illusion occurred.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user shared a side-by-side video, taken from two different angles at the same time, showing how far away the grey mic actually is from Biden and his hand.

There’s no doubt this evidence won’t stop conspiracy theorists from claiming Biden is an imposter, but for now it is quite clear he is alive and well.