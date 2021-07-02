unilad
Controversial Bitcoin Billionaire Has Died Aged 41

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Jul 2021 17:23
A controversial bitcoin billionaire has died suddenly at the age of 41, leaving behind a $2 billion fortune.

According to local reports, Mircea Popescu drowned off the Costa Rican coast, close to Playa Hermosa, Garabito, after heading out for a swim on the morning of Wednesday, June 30.

While out in the ocean, Popescu reportedly ended up getting ‘swept away by the current and died on the spot’, and – in the aftermath of his death – Jacó Beach lifeguards have reminded beachgoers that Playa Hermosa is not a safe area for swimming.

As per local reports, The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) have since identified the drowned man as Popescu, a man who at one point had been among the biggest individual Bitcoin holders on the planet, with many now speculating over what will happen to his huge cryptocurrency fortune.

The news of his death has since been confirmed by three women Popescu was reportedly known to be close to.

Although successful in the field of cryptocurrency, Popescu was a controversial individual who was known to have ‘documented instances of sexism and bigotry’ as per Nasdaq.com.

His blog would often contain posts that used crass and offensive language, as can be seen in the following passage, per Nasdaq:

The self-styled ‘developers’ are by and large a bunch of r*tarded children looking for ‘sexy projects’ and who knows, maybe if they geek out more they might become spergrockstars and some fattie somewhere is throwing her bra at them.

Popescu will perhaps be best remembered for starting MPEx, a ‘Bitcoin securities exchange’ founded back in 2012 – a notable early online space for Bitcoin initial public offerings (IPOs).

