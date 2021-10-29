Conversion Therapy For Non-Consenting Adults And Children To Be Made Illegal

Alamy

It will soon become illegal for non-consenting adults and children to have conversion therapy, according to a new legal crackdown led by the government.

Under-18s and vulnerable adults who have not given informed and free consent will be protected by the new law.

Advert 10

Under the law, it will become a criminal offence for those who do try to ‘convert’ someone’s sexual orientation or sexual identity, punishable by up to five years in jail.

Alamy

The law will build on existing legislation that has made any attempt to ‘convert’ people by using sexual or physical violence illegal, Metro reports.

Although, it’s also hoped existing laws will have harsher punishments placed upon them for those committing violent crimes using conversation therapy as the motivator.

Advert 10

Anyone who is found guilty of having profited from conversion therapy will also be subject to certain measures.

Alamy

Alongside the pledge to end the practice, a government survey from 2018 discovered that one in 20 people have been offered conversion therapy, and that one in 50 LGBTQ+ people have been subject to it.

However, the proposals ‘won’t stop the forced conversion of gay and lesbians,’ but ‘promote this by encouraging the medicalisation of teenagers and young people who would otherwise have grown up to be LGB,’ according to the trustee of LGB Alliance campaign group, Malcolm Clark.

Advert 10

The government have also been criticised for not properly investigating the role of religious groups in trying to ‘cure’ LGBTQ+ people, and by activists who do not think that such practices can be consented to by adults even when free and informed.

Alamy

The Equalities Office contested the claims as it believes ‘the freedom for an adult to enter such arrangement should be protected’. However, it did promise to make consent requirements more ‘robust and stringent’.

Officials stated that religious practices would not constitute conversion therapy under the new law, and that casual conversations or private prayer would not be considered as having broken the law.

Advert 10

Women and equalities minister and foreign secretary Liz Truss called conversion therapy an ‘archaic practise that has no place in modern life.’

On December 10, a newly launched public consultation will close after six weeks. Legislation is subsequently set to be introduced in spring 2022.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]