‘Convict Trump’ Banner Flies Over Mar-A-Lago During Impeachment Trial

PA Images/AnaCabrera/Twitter

A ‘Convict Trump And Lock Him Up’ banner was seen flying over the ex-president’s Mar-A-Lago residence during his impeachment trial.

Proceedings in the Senate trial against Donald Trump kicked off this week, with the former POTUS charged with incitement of insurrection following the deadly riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

Advert 10

Trump has refused to testify voluntarily, and the trial could come to a close today, February 13, with the Senate expected to acquit. As lawmakers debated whether to convict, a banner was flown over Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida. It comes shortly after a ‘Trump Worst President Ever’ banner was also spotted in the skies.

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Ana Cabrera reported and shared photos of the banner on Twitter, with Acosta writing, ‘All-caps banner flying over Trump’s resort in Palm Beach as his defense team begins its presentation today.’

In order for Trump to be convicted, 17 Republicans would need to join all Democrats to achieve a two-thirds majority – something that isn’t expected to happen, as only six have shown signs they may swing.

Advert 10

If the conviction was achieved, a simple majority could prevent Trump from ever holding federal power again. However, other Republicans believe an impeachment trial should be reserved for a sitting president, despite the Senate finding the process to be constitutional.

Despite overwhelming evidence against the former president, his lawyer Michael T van der Veen said, ‘To claim that the president wished, desired or encouraged lawless behavior is a preposterous and monstrous lie.’

Advert 10

He added, ‘This is an effort to smear, censor and cancel not just President Trump, but the 75 million Americans who voted for him.’

Senate Democrats and five Republicans have won a vote to call witnesses. Democratic house impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin announced he wanted to subpoena Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler as well as her notes over details of a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during the riots. During this call, Trump reportedly told a pleading McCarthy, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’