Convicted Arsonist Named Acting Fire Chief Of Illinois Fire Department

Fox 2 News

Illinois fire department has sparked backlash after it revealed its decision to make a convicted arsonist its acting chief.

Acting Chief Jerame Simmons, who was previously convicted of arson, replaced Chief John Rosencranz, in a decision made by the board at the Prairie Du Pont Volunteer Fire Department, located in St. Clair County.

While the department noted it ‘did not act lightly’, its firefighters have since called for the board to step down because of the decision.

Prairie Du Pont Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

In a statement written on December 19 which was posted to Facebook, the board of trustees called the change in leadership ‘needed’.

While it noted some may ‘disagree with the board’s decision’, it explained that the ‘position of the fire chief under state law is at the pleasure of the board of trustees, and in order for that position to be effectively served, the trustees must have a good working relationship with the person serving as chief and it must have confidence in the leadership being provided’.

It added:

The Board has full confidence in Acting Chief Simmons’ ability to lead the Department during the transition period until a new Chief is appointed by the Board. The Board hopes that members of the Fire Department will work with the Acting Chief to provide quality emergency services to the residents and property owners of the District during the transition period.

However, in response to the statement, multiple members of the fire department drafted their own letter to state they had ‘no confidence in the leadership of the Prairie Du Pont Board of Trustees’.

A second letter also accused the board of having ‘open meetings act violations, federal background check violations, tort law violations, civil rights violations, discrimination, and sexual harassment issues,’ all within the past two years.

It even claimed that the ‘entire membership of the fire department’ would ‘testify to these occurrences’.

The firefighters deemed Simmons as having ‘no qualification to hold the position’ and stated that a ‘vote of no confidence’ had taken place in relation to his leadership.

‘This person was a former convicted felon with multiple arson charges. These charges were recently pardoned, however this does NOT absolve them from being enforced due to the nature of the crimes,’ the letter stated.

The conviction the letter refers to was when Simmons served probation 20 years ago after he pleaded guilty to arson for starting two fires, one at an empty premise, and another at Dupo High School when he was 18 years old, Fox2News reports.

Simmons was later pardoned for the charge by the governor of Illinois, J.B. Prtizker, however, the former fire captain’s wife, Laura Rosencranz, noted how the incidents were still fresh in the minds of those who lived in the town.

‘It’s a pardon. Still, the town remembers the school being set on fire. The town remembers the house set on fire where we had firefighters fall and be injured,’ she said.

Simmons had previously been let go from the department as a result of his conviction in 1998, Newsweek reports. Although when this was brought to the attention of the district, there was ‘no resolution,’ according to a firefighter.

Prairie Du Pont Volunteer Fire/Facebook

The latest letter was signed by around 50 firefighters who wrote it with ‘heavy hearts,’ but out of ‘duty to do what is right for [their] citizens and community’.

It concluded by asking for the ‘entire Board of District Trustees’ to be removed for having ‘continually undermined’ the fire chief and not being ‘concerned with the safety of the community’.