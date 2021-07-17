Convicted Murderer Nicknamed ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Sentenced To Death

PA Images

A convicted murderer dubbed the ‘Hollywood Ripper’ has been sentenced to death in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Also referred to as ‘The Boy Next Door Killer’, Michael Gargiulo, 45, lived close to his victims, stalking them and attacking them in their homes.

Ashley Ellerin, 22, and Maria Bruno, 32, both of California, were stabbed to death by Gargiulo in 2001 and 2005 respectively. Ellerin had been preparing to go on a date with Ashton Kutcher at the time of her murder, with the actor testifying at the trial in 2019.

Police managed to catch Gargiulo after survivor Michelle Murphy, then 26, was able to fight him off during a 2008 attack.

Speaking before the courtroom, as per BBC News, Murphy stated that, even after all the years that had passed, ‘spending the night alone creates a world of fear in me’.

Gargiulo has been convicted of two counts of murder, plus one count of attempted murder, but has continued to maintain his innocence.

It’s expected he will now stand trial in Illinois, where he will face a separate murder charge over the murder of an 18-year-old woman back in 1993.

It’s expected that it could be some time before Gargiulo is actually put to death, with the last execution in California taking place in 2006. Executions in the state have been banned since 2019 under the orders of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

