Cop Who Fed Homeless Man A Sh*t Sandwich Fired Again For Vile Prank

On or around June 12, 2016, during the night shift, between approximately 5:30pm to 3:30am, after another male officer went into the women’s locker room at the Bike Patrol Office and defecated in the toilet assigned to female personnel, Officer Matthew C. Luckhurst went into the same facility and defecated on top of the previously deposited excrement.

The toilet was left unflushed by both officers intentionally. Luckhurst and the other officer obtained a brown substance with the consistency of tapioca and spread it on the toilet seat, giving the appearance that there was fecal matter on the seat.