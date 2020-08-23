Cop Who Tasered Woman On Her Own Porch Fired By Department @jaythegoat3476/TikTok

A Georgia police officer has been fired after tasering a woman during an arrest on her own front porch.

Former officer Michael Oxford approached Kyndesia Smith at her home on August 18 while responding to a 911 call about property damage.

Viral footage of the scene showed Oxford trying to arrest Smith and unleashing his stun gun when she resisted him.

See one of the videos below:

The videos, shared on TikTok, do not show the events that led to Oxford approaching Smith, but a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department said the officer approached the house after receiving a call from a woman who said two people had thrown a bottle at her car and threatened to assault her and beat her child, NBC News reports.

The incident of the bottle being thrown was caught on surveillance video, and reportedly shows a woman coming to retrieve the bottle from the garden before police arrived. The complainant directed the officer to the house where she believed the suspects were staying, which is how Oxford came to arrive at Smith’s home.

Officer and Smith talking on the porch @jaythegoat3476/TikTok

The press release says Smith began shouting at Oxford, after which he warned her that she would be arrested if she did not let him conduct his investigation. The footage shows Oxford shouting: ‘Get on the f*cking ground. Get on the ground.’

The press release continues:

After several warnings, the officer told Smith that she was under arrest. Smith resisted a lawful command and refused to be placed in handcuffs. After refusing to be placed in handcuffs, she was warned that she would be tased. After she resisted the officer’s commands she was tased and placed in handcuffs. After she was placed in handcuffs she kicked the officer and continued to be uncooperative.

After the events unfolded, Oxford was placed on administrative role as an internal investigation was launched into Smith’s arrest, the officer’s use of force and his conduct.

Officer grabbing Smith's arms @jaythegoat3476/TikTok

The police department said there was ‘probable cause to arrest Smith for obstruction of a law enforcement officer’ and that Oxford’s use of force was within the department’s policy, but added that it took issue with the officer’s conduct during the arrest.

Explaining why Oxford was fired, the department said:

Our policy states that each member of this department shall consider it his or her duty to be of service to the general public and to render that service in a kind, considerate, and patient manner. One of our core values is courtesy. We strive to conduct ourselves in a manner that promotes mutual respect with the community and our peers. The investigation in this case has shown that Officer Oxford violated our policy and did not meet our core values. For this reason, the employment of Officer Oxford has been terminated.

Officer Tasered Smith @jaythegoat3476/TikTok

In his arrest report, cited by NBC News, Oxford said that he and a second officer got Smith in handcuffs and walked her over to his patrol vehicle. He said that once in the vehicle, Smith ‘kicked her legs towards me striking me in the head, face and shoulder areas several times with her feet.’

Smith was charged with simple battery against an officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement before being released on Wednesday, August 19.