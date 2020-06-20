Cop Yells ‘My Life Matters’ As Dozen Officers Behind Him Forcefully Arrest Black Man

The man was saying that he couldn’t breathe, so it is concerning to see that type of response when you’re trying to apprehend someone. I just believe that there has to be better training.

[…] For me, it’s just concerning that this is a much bigger, a deeper and more widespread issue. We’re committed as city leadership to get more information.

We sent notification to request all the documentation regarding deputy complaints so that we can just understand the nature of issues with our officers in the community.