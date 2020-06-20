Cop Yells ‘My Life Matters’ As Dozen Officers Behind Him Forcefully Arrest Black Man
A cop yelled ‘my life matters’ while a black man was being restrained by several police officers behind him.
In the incident happened in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 17, where a black man had his back knelt on while being arrested.
Filmed on camera, the man shouts for help and told officers he couldn’t breathe, yet they failed to remove their knees from his back.
Initially with just two officers at the scene, it massively escalates with dozens of Compton officers arriving to help restrain the man and to block the perimeter.
The man filming the incident says to the police, ‘all you’ve got to do is handcuff him’ to which one officer stood in front of it all happening responds with, ‘my life matters’.
Following the handling of the situation and the video being caught on film, an investigation has started at Compton Sheriff’s Department, reported TooFab.
It’s thought the man being detained was being held on a suspected drug offence, but this is yet to be confirmed.
You can see the full recording here:
Compton Mayor Aja Brown has since spoken out about the incident.
Speaking to CBS LA, she said:
The man was saying that he couldn’t breathe, so it is concerning to see that type of response when you’re trying to apprehend someone. I just believe that there has to be better training.
[…] For me, it’s just concerning that this is a much bigger, a deeper and more widespread issue. We’re committed as city leadership to get more information.
We sent notification to request all the documentation regarding deputy complaints so that we can just understand the nature of issues with our officers in the community.
This is the second incident Compton police are being criticised for following a brutal arrest taking place in the city last month.
In the video, you see officers hitting and kicking 24-year-old Dalvin Price while arresting him. He was then held in a police car for five hours, but it’s unknown what he was being held for.
At a news conference earlier this month Price said, ‘I was kicked, my head was banged on the floor nonstop repeatedly after I told them I wasn’t resisting.’
The 24-year-old along with Compton city officials are calling for the immediate dismissal of the three deputies and for charges to be brought against them, reported CBS LA.
This arrest is also being investigated.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: News, Arrest, Black Lives Matter, Compton, Now, police brutality, US News