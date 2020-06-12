Cops Are Getting Fired Over Their Racist Social Media Posts Since George Floyd's Death tommymcclay/Instagram/PA

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to make the world sit up and take notice of systemic racism, some law enforcement officers have used the opportunity to post offensive content about George Floyd, whose death served as a catalyst to the protests.

The protests began as a clapback against the police brutality disproportionately suffered by the black community, and as luck would have it, the demonstrations have worked in weeding out many officers in the states who hold out of such racist views.

A number of police officers in the US have been fired over posting racist content on social media, proving that calls for increased accountability within law enforcement are starting to be listened to.

On June 1, Hunter Beckwith was fired from the Fulton Police Department in New York after she posted a meme on Instagram, which said black people only care about black lives when they are ‘killed by a white person’.

Oswego County News Now reported that Fulton Police Department chief Craig Westbrook said the post ad ‘diminished the trust between the police and the public,’ while thanking the community for being ‘proactive’.

Two days later, Denver Police Department fired Tommy McClay for posting a picture of himself and two other officers wearing helmets and bulletproof vests, alongside the caption: ‘Let’s start a riot.’ The police department, which were one of the first to use non-lethal force against protesters, said the post didn’t comply with the ‘values of the department’.

The following week, on June 9, Troy University in Alabama fired chief of police John McCall, after he wrote on Facebook that Floyd had ‘absolutely’ played a part in his own killing, while calling protesters criminals and defending Trump’s decision to use non-lethal force.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Troy University chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr said:

We are no longer confident in [McCall’s] ability to serve our students, faculty and staff. Our goal is to hear how University Police can best serve our campuses and ensure that their practices align with our values.

Sadly, the kind of racist views currently being portrayed on social media are nothing new within law enforcement. As per Buzzfeed, the Plain View Project found that one out of five current US police officers and two out of five retired police officers had posted hateful content ‘displaying bias, applauding violence, scoffing at due process, or using dehumanising language,’ just on Facebook.

These few examples show us just how important the Black Lives Matter movement truly is.