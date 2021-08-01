Cop’s Claim He Mounted Teen To Stop Suicidal Behaviour Disputed By Family

tharealjadawada/Instagram

A Texas teen’s family are asking for ‘justice’ after a cop mounted her to stop her killing herself, police said.

On July 27, Kaufman Country Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple calls about a young woman who was allegedly trying to step out in front of traffic. In footage from the incident, Deputy Conner Martin can be seen arriving and straddling 18-year-old Nekia Trigg on the ground as she yells, ‘I can’t breathe.’

Her mother Antanique Ray later intervened after officers insisted on cuffing her, reportedly striking the deputy and ending up arrested and charged with assault on a public servant and interference with public duties in addition to two outstanding warrants.

According to a press release, Martin executed a ‘top mount’, a move ‘commonly used in Ju Jit Su and allows the deputy to control the lower body without impeding breathing and prevents injury to both parties’.

In addition to bodycam footage, which fumbled out of view but continued to record when Martin mounted Trigg, her sister uploaded a video to Instagram showing it in clear view. ‘Me and my mom rush to neighbourhood she was in and pulled up we found him on top her while she was foaming out of the mouth… crying saying she can’t breathe,’ she wrote.

Police say family members were unaware of her attempts to harm herself, and were ‘screaming and threatening’ Martin. However, the deputy has since been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation to ascertain whether he violated any policies in the incident. Trigg was transported to a mental health facility for evaluation.

A GoFundMe has been launched for the mother and daughter with a goal of $10,000, with $135 raised so far. ‘Nekia was assaulted and straddled by a deputy in Kaufman County, TX. When her mother Nicki arrived to console her, the officer assaulted and arrested her,’ it reads.

‘Both have been traumatised and out of fear for their safety, have had to leave their home in Kaufman County. They need funds for their new living expenses and for counselling,’ it adds.

