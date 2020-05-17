Cops Face Criminal Charges For Alleged Assault Of Black Trans Woman As Video Surfaces

Cops Fox 4 K.C.

Two police officers from Kansas City, Missouri, have been charged with misdemeanor assault after footage emerged which showed them slamming a black trans woman’s head against a concrete sidewalk.

The incident happened outside of beauty supply store in Kansas City on May 24, 2019, however the footage has only just been released. Brianna Hill, the trans woman in the video, died after being shot in an unrelated incident in October 2019.

Officers Matthew Brummett, 37, and Charles Prichard, 47, stand accused of causing injury to Brianna during the arrest by slamming her face against the ground, kneeing her in the face, ribs and torso and forcing her arms above her head whilst she was in handcuffs.

Cops KSHB

Brianna was reportedly involved in a dispute inside the beauty store, with officers having responded to several 911 calls, including one Brianna herself had made. The officers claimed she had been resisting arrest, resulting in them having to use force.

Brianna was arrested for disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest, as well as the possession of drug paraphernalia.

An initial investigation into the incident conducted by the police department concluded the officers had not done anything improper.

As reported by TMZ, prosecutors have brought the case before a grand jury after claiming the police department had not cooperating with the investigation by handing over important documents. After the case was taken to the grand jury, the two officers were indicted on charges of assault.

Warning, this 41 Action News report contains a distressing clip:

The footage was recorded by an eyewitness, named Roderick Reed, who told Fox 4 News he was passing through the neighbourhood when he heard Hill calling out for help.

Recalling the incident one year later, Reed said:

“[They were] Slamming her face. Stepping on her. Bending her arms up over her head from the opposite direction while she was handcuffed… You can hear it breaking. I heard it cracking.” “You’re not a police officer when you’re committing a crime — a hate crime.”

The officers’ lawyers have released the following statement:

They maintain that the force they used was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. They vehemently dispute the basis of these charges and believe they will be ultimately exonerated in Court.

Cops Face Criminal Charges For Alleged Assault Of Black Trans Woman As Video Surfaces NBC News/Brianna Hill Estate

As reported by KSHB, Brianna’s family believe justice has yet to be served, with her aunt, Rena Childs, stating:

No, they shouldn’t have gotten a misdemeanor. It should have been a felony. It should have been aggravated assault. You don’t treat a human being like that. […] They don’t deserve to be on the police force at all, and everybody has a right — has to be treated as a human being. She is missed, but justice will be served. Justice will be served.

Both officers have been put on desk duties. Going forward, Brianna’s family are calling for greater transparency and have stated that the officers should face more serious penalties.