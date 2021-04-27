Cops Filmed Laughing And Fist-Bumping After Tackling Grandma With Dementia
A video has emerged in which police officers can be seen laughing and fist-bumping about the fact they tackled an elderly woman with dementia to the ground.
73-year-old Karen Garner was left with broken bones, bruises and severe trauma after Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp arrested the grandma last summer.
Garner, who has dementia, was accused of shoplifting after she accidentally left a Walmart with a bottle of Pepsi, a t-shirt and some wipes after slipping away from her family, who she was shopping with. It’s believed the unpaid shopping amounted to less than $14.
Upon being taken into custody, the 73-year-old failed to receive much-needed medical attention for six hours.
It has since been reported that Garner is now suing the police department and the three officers involved in her arrest for the way she was treated.
In the wake of the controversy that surrounded the distressing bodycam footage taken by Officer Hopp during the altercation, another video has surfaced where he, along with fellow cop Daria Jalali and another officer, can be seen laughing while watching it back.
Warning: Distressing Content
The video shows Hopp joking that he wrestled the elderly woman before later asking his colleagues if they could ‘hear the pop’, referring to when Garner’s shoulder was dislocated.
Officer Jalali can also be heard saying, ‘It’s like live TV… Body-cams are my favourite thing to watch, I could watch livestream body-cams all day.’
Attorney Sarah Schielke, who’s representing Garner, has since issued a statement regarding the concerning video.
It read, as per The Independent:
This is utterly disgusting. These videos cannot be unseen or unheard. I am sorry to have to share them with the public. This will be traumatic and deeply upsetting for everyone to see.
But as it often goes with bad police departments, it seems this is the only way to make them change. They have to be exposed. If I didn’t release this, the Loveland Police’s toxic culture of arrogance and entitlement, along with their horrific abuse of the vulnerable and powerless, would carry on, business as usual.
Officer Hopp has since been placed on administrative leave while Officer Jalali has been reassigned to desk duties until the various investigations are completed, the publication reported. A criminal investigation has also been opened into the Loveland Police.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read