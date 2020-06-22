Cops Find 145 Kilos Of Cocaine Floating Off Coast Of Ibiza
Spanish police officers have uncovered 145 kilograms (320lbs) of cocaine floating in the sea off the coast of Ibiza.
According to the Spanish Civil Guard, the cocaine was found wrapped in water-proof packages in the waters between the Spanish Balearic islands of Ibiza and eastern Spain’s Formentera.
Pictures and footage taken at the scene reveal how the packages had been tied to at least four plastic jerry cans using ropes, allowing them stay afloat.
Check out the haul of cocaine here:
The cargo had reportedly been recovered by divers from the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Spanish Civil Guard of Ibiza (GEAS). At the time of writing, it remains unclear who exactly sent the drugs or why they ended up floating in the sea.
The investigative police of the Spanish Civil Guard are now conducting an investigation into the matter. Officers are hoping to figure out where the cargo originated from, and are working to locate the individuals it was intended for.
Local authorities have stated that, as of yet, no arrests have been made. However, the investigation may well lead to developments in the case in the days ahead.
Earlier this month, an investigation conducted by the Spanish Civil Guard led to the arrests of 19 people found to be smuggling 5.1 tonnes of hashish into Europe.
These people had attempted to smuggle the drugs in via the Mediterranean sea, with the use of a sailing boat.
As reported by El Espanol in 2018, the famous party destination has seen the rise of ‘narcotaxis’ in recent times.
Narcotaxis are illegal taxi services booked by tourists before they even arrive on the island, arranged via huge WhatsApp groups. Once they touch down at the airport, drivers will be waiting for them with drugs already stashed in their glove compartment.
A tourist from Bristol known only as Irving G told El Espanol:
They offer you cocaine, glass, MDMA, marijuana, and even ketamine. […]
This year it has been very easy to buy drugs. I was in England and some acquaintances added me to a WhatsApp group. There we could hire a taxi and drugs.
We had not yet arrived [in Ibiza] and we already knew how much the pills were going to cost us. [In those groups] they offer us drugs. They put what they have and what it costs. Sometimes they put the photos of the drug.
Findings in the scientific journal European Psychiatry, revealed 58 drug-related fatalities were registered in Ibiza from January 2010 to September 2016.
Out of these figures, 87.9% were male and 12.1% were female, with a mean age 33.16. The majority of the deceased were British (36.2%), with 22.4% being Spanish.
The results of this study show that stimulants (mainly MDMA and cocaine) are the substances most commonly involved in the majority of drug-caused fatalities, with the number of fatalities each year showing a steady increase during this time period.
Topics: News, cocaine, Cops, ibiza, Spanish Civil Guard