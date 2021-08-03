Cops Find Couple ‘Still Covered In Spaghetti’ In Alcohol-Fuelled Domestic Pasta Disturbance

Clearwater Police Department/Pexels

A couple from Florida have been arrested on charges of domestic battery after they both shoved a plateful of spaghetti into each other’s face.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in the early hours of July 30 discovered Stephanie Lannas, 45, and her boyfriend, Adolfo Rivera, 35, ‘still covered in spaghetti’ following their confrontation.

The pair had apparently entered into a disagreement while eating dinner together at their home in Clearwater, with their heated words soon escalating into violence on both sides.

Clearwater Police Department

According to Clearwater Police Department documents, it’s understood that alcohol had been a contributing factor in their quarrel.

According to the record of Lannas’s arrest, ‘the defendant shoved the plate of spaghetti in the victim’s face’ after their argument ‘escalated to a physical confrontation’.

Both Lannas and Rivera were booked into the county jail after being arrested for domestic battery, and were reportedly released the next day without having to pay bail.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanour count, and a judge has reportedly permitted them to remain in contact while proceedings are underway.

PXHere

Lannas was previously arrested in October last year after she allegedly stabbed Rivera in the arm with a knife during a separate alcohol fuelled altercation, The Smoking Gun reports.

At the time of the previous incident, prosecutors decided against pursuing a felony aggravated battery case against Lannas, who has reportedly been convicted multiple times in the past for the possession of narcotics.