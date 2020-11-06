Cops In George Floyd Murder Case Denied Separate Trials
The police officers charged in connection with George Floyd’s death will be tried together, despite campaigning for separate trials.
Earlier in October, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill dropped the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, leaving the 44-year-old to face second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.
The attorneys for Chauvin and the three other cops present at the time of Floyd’s death – J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are all facing aiding and abetting charges – had applied for separate trials, with concerns over ‘antagonistic defences’. However, their requests have been denied.
Cahill rejected the officers’ attorneys, instead granting a motion filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office to try the defendants as a group.
As per the Star Tribune, Cahill said: ‘Conducting four separate monthlong trials could potentially take a couple of years, delaying justice. Forcing the community and this state to endure four separate trials… is likely to compound and prolong the trauma to the community and the state.’
Cahill also cited the defendants’ similar arguments for a joint trial, explaining: ‘All defendants contend that Floyd’s death resulted from his underlying medical conditions, heart disease, and hypertension acting in combination with several drugs found in his system.’
The judge also made a series of decisions regarding how the trial will unfold. It will take place in Hennepin County, despite the defendants’ efforts to move it elsewhere, cameras will also be allowed in the courtroom and jurors’ identities will remain anonymous to the public until the trial is completed. Jurors will also be moved away during deliberations.
Ellison wrote in a statement:
I’m satisfied by the court’s decisions today. The murder of George Floyd occurred in Minneapolis and it is right that the defendants should be tried in Minneapolis.
It is also true that they acted in concert with each other and the evidence against them is similar, so it is right to try them in one trial… the rulings today represent another significant step forward in the pursuit of justice for George Floyd and for our community.
Thomas Plunkett, representing Kueng, said: ‘We are happy to have the orders so we can start preparing for our trial and presenting the truth in front of a jury.’ Other lawyers declined to comment to the publication.
Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney representing Floyd’s family, said: ‘Trying these officers together will give the jury a complete picture of what happened on the day that George was murdered.’
He added: ‘The judge’s decision to keep the trial in Minneapolis is the right one. We never see Black defendants get a change of venue to increase the fairness of their trials, and the White officers involved in the death of George Floyd should rightly face a jury of their peers in the city where this tragedy took place.’
Topics: News, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, US