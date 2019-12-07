Cops Search For Convicted Sex Offender With ‘Pot Head’ Tattoo

Washington County Sheriff's Office olly

You’d think the number one rule for evading police capture would be to make yourself look as inconspicuous as possible.

Don’t dye your hair a ridiculous colour, wear plain clothes, and hide any distinctive tattoos you might have. They should be the top three rules in the ‘evading capture’ manual, in my opinion.

One man who hasn’t followed number three of these rules is Douglas Perry Christopher, who police are currently looking for and who has a very distinctive ‘pot head’ tattoo emblazoned across his forehead.

Officials from Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio claim Christopher, 51, who is a convicted sex offender, failed to register his new address – as required by law. He was convicted of sexual battery in 2010 and is required to register as a sex offender.

Police say his last known address was on the Ohio State border with West Virginia, in the city of Belpre, and are asking the public for their help in the hope that his noticeable tatts will help get him recognised.

In his mugshot, Christopher can be seen with a cannabis leaf tattooed in the middle of his forehead, the words ‘Pot’ and ‘Head’ written on either side. Not wanting to leave the cannabis references there though, the 51-year-old also inked over his eyebrows to turn them into joints – you know, just for good measure.

According to the sheriff’s office, Christopher also has additional tattoos across other parts of his body, too. These inkings include the phrase ‘Lone Wolf’ across Christopher’s fingers, a cross with a crown on his neck, and a set of cards tattooed on his left leg.

The suspect stands 5-foot-10, weighs 230 pounds and has served time in the Ohio state penal system for the possession of drugs.

Law enforcement officials have warned anyone who spots Christopher not to apprehend him, but to call the police immediately. ‘Do not attempt to apprehend,’ they warned. ‘Call Law enforcement Immediately.’

