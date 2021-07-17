Cops Talk More Negatively To Black Drivers Than White, Study Proves

Windsor Police/PA Images

A study analysing audio from traffic stops has found police speak more negatively to Black people than white people during encounters.

The study, published this week in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology: Attitudes and Social Cognition, was conducted by researchers from elite universities and saw test subjects listen to recordings taken from a police department in a medium-sized US city.

The recordings included 100 clips where a Black person had been stopped and 100 clips where a white person had been stopped, with a pool of another 200 clips used in a second study to ensure the results were reliable.

In an effort to ensure the findings were not biased, the researchers muffled the voices of both the officer and the person being stopped so it was not possible to tell what race the person was or what was being said. Judgements had to be made solely off the tone of voice, with participants ranking the officer on a scale of 1-6, from ‘very cold’ to ‘very warm’.

Listeners in the study were also asked whether the officer’s tone was more or less tense, friendly, or respectful towards the driver, with the findings revealing that police were considered to be less friendly towards Black men.

Officers were described as ‘talking down’ and being ‘tense’ and rarely ‘friendly’ when interacting with Black drivers in comparison to white drivers, with the findings showing that with Black drivers, officers displayed an attitude of 3.50 ‘neither positive nor negative’.

When it came to white drivers, officers scored an average of 3.72 or ‘more positive.’

Though the difference is only small, researcher Nicholas Camp, a social psychology professor at the University of Michigan, told VICE that it is important to take into account how little information was given to participants and how isolated each reaction was, noting that small differences over time can add up to be exponential.

In the study, Camp wrote: ‘Police officers are simultaneously representatives of the state and the human face of the law; as a result, these interpersonal interactions have institutional consequences. Racial disparities in cues as subtle as an officer’s tone of voice can shape citizens’ trust in the police and alter their interpretations of subsequent encounters.’

The researcher hopes that the study will highlight the importance of communication in policing.