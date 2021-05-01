Cops Who Laughed And Fist-Bumped After Tackling Grandma With Dementia Leave Force

Life and Liberty Law Office/YouTube

Three Colorado officers have left the police force after being seen laughing and fist-bumping over the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Officers Daria Jalali, Austin Hopp and Tyler Blackett, of the Loveland Police Department, were caught on video watching footage of the June 26 arrest, which took place when Karen Garner left a Walmart store with about $14 worth of stolen items.

Hopp was placed on administrative leave and Jalali was reassigned to desk duties after their response to the arrest initially came to light, but it has now been reported that they, along with community services officer Blackett, are no longer employed by the department.

Tom Hacker, spokesperson for the Loveland Police Department, confirmed the officers had resigned after police chief Robert Ticer announced their departures, The Guardian reports.

Ticer apologised for the officers’ behaviour, saying: ‘Our goal at the Loveland Police Department has always been to make our community proud. We failed and we are very sorry for that.’

Hopp and Jalali, who responded to the incident, have been accused of dislocating Garner’s shoulder and fracturing her arm, with the elderly woman suing the police department and the officers involved in her arrest for the way she was treated.

Their departure comes after Garner’s attorney, Sarah Schielke, uploaded a 14-minute video on YouTube that included both bodycam footage of the arrest and surveillance-camera footage from the police department’s booking area, where the officers were seen replaying the encounter with Garner.

In the footage, Hopp expressed his belief that the arrest ‘went great’, adding that the officers ‘crushed it’ when Jalali asked for his opinions on the bodycam video.

Schielke, meanwhile, described the footage as ‘utterly disgusting’ and accused the officers of violating Garner’s civil rights and the Americans with Disabilities Act during the arrest. In the lawsuit, she says they failed to provide medical and mental health care for Garner while holding her at the station.

The lawyer also claimed said the 73-year-old had been left in the cell ‘alone, confused’ and ‘in pain’ for hours before her family was contacted.