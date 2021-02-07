Corey Feldman Accuses Marilyn Manson Of 'Decades Of Mental And Emotional Abuse' PA Images/cdogg22/Instagram

Actor Corey Feldman has accused Marilyn Manson of ‘decades of mental and emotional abuse’, alleging Manson had groomed and manipulated him.

These claims have been made after a number of women made allegations of sexual abuse against Manson, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood.

Feldman made the allegations in an Instagram post, where he claimed Manson had been ‘obsessed’ with him for more than two decades.

In a caption of a photograph showing himself and Manson together, Feldman wrote:

The night @marilynmanson tried 2 us & abuse me as his play toy by trying to manipulate me n2 breaking my 5 yrs of sobriety 2 snort cocaine w him, while gas lighting me 4 his press tour on #MechanicalAnimals was where the decades long mental and emotional abuse began! [sic]

Feldman claimed he was ‘not physically harmed’ during this particular night, which he described as ‘just the beginning of my nightmare,’ emphasising that he stands with ‘any and all survivors of his demented abuse’.

Corey Feldman PA Images

Detailing Manson’s alleged long-time obsession with him, Feldman stated that Manson had written several passages about him in his book Long Road Out Of Hell.

The pair had reportedly met a few months before this at a premiere for Howard Stern’s Private Parts in New York. It is at this point that Feldman alleges the grooming process began.

Feldman wrote:

He grabbed my face in front of the crowd and kissed me w his Black Lip Stick that I couldn’t rub off all night. He proceeded 2 gush over me telling me what a ‘Huge fan’ of mine he was. He then introduced me 2 his BFF #BILLYCORGAN All of this is documented in his book! He brags about it as if I was a special needs person he was making fun of.

Feldman has claimed that this encounter was also detailed in adult actor Jenna Jameson’s autobiography, where she ‘notes his obsession’ with Feldman.

Marilyn Manson PA Images

Several months had reportedly passed between this encounter and the release of Long Road Out Of Hell, during which Feldman had reportedly become aware of Manson’s ‘two sided nature’.

Before the book was released, Feldman has alleged that Manson had ‘heavily pursued a friendship’ with him, telling him that he was ‘his idol’:

Telling me he actually got his whole style by watching my film #DREAMALITTLEDREAM & my character #BOBBYKELLER was the inspiration 4 his entire look. Idk if that was #TRUTH but he used it as a way 2 manipulate me.

Feldman went on to recall another incident where Manson had called him up on Christmas morning, to invite him a dinner party timed around the book’s release, which was to be held at ‘the fancy Indian Hollywood hang Dar Macrabe’.

As Feldman entered the room where the dinner party was held, he claims it became clear that he was the ‘guest of honour’:

The whole room stopped 2 take pictures of the moment as he hugged me, then grabbed my hand, & led me 2 the table by his side. THE PIC IS FROM THAT MOMENT! We later went back 2 his home where the nightmare began. He has messed w my life ever since.

Manson has denied earlier allegations that have been made against him, describing them as ‘horrible distortions of reality’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.