Coronavirus Cases Approaching 100,000 A Day In England

A report has warned that England is approaching 100,000 cases of coronavirus each day as the second wave of the pandemic continues to spread through the country.

Conducted by Imperial College London, the study also states that England is at a ‘critical stage’, and urged for changes in the country’s current restrictions.

As it stands, England has been broken into three different tiers of lockdown, with tier 3 being ‘very high risk’. Many are concerned the country will still be facing restrictions come Christmas.

The likes of Liverpool, Lancashire and Greater Manchester are currently in tier 3, with Nottinghamshire moving into this tier from tomorrow, October 30.

Lockdown lifting

The new analysis estimates that the number of COVID-19 cases are doubling every nine days, reported BBC News. While there have been mentions of a short, sharp ‘circuit-breaker lockdown’ – something that Wales has recently implemented – the government claims that it’s doing all it can to prevent another national lockdown.

Analysts looked at data from swab results from both September 18 to October 5, and October 16 to October 25 with the latter finding that the overall prevalence of infection was up from 60 cases per 100,000 to 128 cases.

As per The Evening Standard, experts said:

The co-occurrence of high prevalence and rapid growth means that the second wave of the epidemic in England has now reached a critical stage. Whether via regional or national measures, it is now time-critical to control the virus and turn R below one if further hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 are to be avoided.

PA Images

Despite London only being in tier 2, the analysis suggested that every infected Londoner was passing on the virus to at least three others – the highest estimated rate in England.

Meanwhile, areas such as Lancashire, Manchester, Liverpool, and West Yorkshire were found to have a high rate of clustering coronavirus cases (a concentration of infections in the same area at the same time).

Professor Steven Riley, one of the authors of the report, thinks the country could benefit from national measures, compared to the current regional ones.

rapid COVID-19 tests

As per BBC, he said, ‘I think what our study shows is there would be genuine benefits to some kind of national policy in that we could prevent the pattern in the South turning into the current pattern in the North and bring about a reversal in the North as quickly as possible.’