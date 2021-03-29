Coronavirus ‘Extremely Unlikely’ To Have Leaked From Lab, WHO Confirms

PA

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a lab.

However, the new study found that it’s likely COVID-19 was transmitted from bats to humans through other animals, though this theory is not conclusive.

As it stands, it’s still unknown how the virus managed to be spread on a global scale and many questions still remain unanswered.

PA Images

In a draft copy of the study obtained by The Associated Press, the team of researchers suggested that all hypothesis continue to be investigated apart from the lab leak theory.

The report’s release is said to have been repeatedly delayed, but AP eventually received a copy today, March 29. The delays raise questions on whether China has been trying to change the study’s conclusions in a bid to prevent blame for the virus being put on the country.

The study lists four different likelihoods for the emergence of COVID, with the virus having been passed from bats to another animal topping the list.

Researchers also saw the possibility that the virus was spread from bats directly to humans as ‘likely,’ though it added: ‘the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link.’

Pexels

Meanwhile, it was deemed possible but unlikely that COVID was spread through cold chain food products. Linking to this, the study proved inconclusive when questioning whether the outbreak started at Wuhan’s Huanan seafood market. Wuhan was the first place to report cases of COVID in December 2019.

The report states, ‘No firm conclusion therefore about the role of the Huanan market in the origin of the outbreak, or how the infection was introduced into the market, can currently be drawn.’

Following the outbreak, China found traces of the virus on frozen food packaging coming into the country, which they were able to track back to local sources, in some cases.

While cold chain foods can be a ‘driver of long-distance virus spread’, researchers said it would have been ‘extraordinary’ if this was enough to cause a virus outbreak.

PA Images

The report read, ‘While there is some evidence for possible reintroduction of SARS-CoV-2 through handling of imported contaminated frozen products in China since the initial pandemic wave, this would be extraordinary in 2019 where the virus was not widely circulating.’

Dismissing the lab leak theory, which was promoted by former US president Donald Trump, the report said laboratory accidents are rare, and that labs in Wuhan are well managed, and the risks of accidentally growing the virus were extremely low.