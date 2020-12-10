Coronavirus Killed More People In US Yesterday Than 9/11
More people lost their lives to coronavirus in the US yesterday than the number of people who died in the 9/11 attacks.
The United States has been the worst-hit country since the coronavirus outbreak began earlier this year, recording more than 15 million confirmed cases and 289,000 deaths.
Yesterday, December 9, the US recorded a new single-day high as 3,157 died as a result of the virus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. In comparison, the September 11 attacks in New York City, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania caused 2,977 deaths.
Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, commented on the situation regarding coronavirus in a statement on Wednesday, December 9, when he warned residents that they are facing an uphill battle in the coming months.
Per Business Insider, he said:
We are at a very critical time right now about being able to maintain the resilience of our healthcare system.
The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that’s going to be put on our healthcare system.
General practitioner Naeha Quasba is one of the thousands of people who lost a family member to the virus. Her father, Ramash, passed away in September after spending 40 days in hospital, more than half of them on a ventilator.
Quasba told ABC News the virus is ‘like a 9/11 every single day’, adding:
It’s tragic to think that number of people passed on 9/11. It’s tragic that that many passed on one day during this pandemic, that’s been going on 10 months.
But I feel like we shouldn’t even have to say that. The gravity of what we’ve seen this virus already do should be enough for people to realise how horrific it is.
Wednesday’s death toll was the highest in a single day since April 15, when coronavirus killed 2,607 people. The number of people receiving treatment for the virus in hospital has surpassed 106,000, and health officials are warning the toll could rise to almost 450,000 by early next year.
President Donald Trump has long been criticised for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, which included sending mixed messages on the importance of face masks and downplaying the seriousness of the disease.
President-elect Joe Biden has promised to enact a plan based on ‘bedrock science’ to tackle the outbreak when he is sworn into office in January.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
