Coroner Orders Inquest Into Death Of Transport Worker Belly Mujinga

Belly, her colleagues and her family deserve justice. There are serious questions that need answering and changes that must be implemented in order to prevent deaths like Belly’s happening again.

Belly suffered from an underlying respiratory condition but despite telling her family she ‘was scared for her life’, Govia Thameslink Railways, her employer, decided this was not reasonable grounds to reduce her contact hours and allow her to work behind a protective screen, stop her working directly with passenger flow on Victoria’s concourse or provide her and her colleagues with adequate effective PPE.

Govia Thameslink simply stated ‘PPE for our staff was not required’. The trade union, TSSA, reported the assault on Belly, namely being coughed and spat on at work, to the employer. PPE might have protected her. She should have been provided with it. This lack of protection is negligent and is a dangerous precedent that cannot be continued, the risk is simply too high.