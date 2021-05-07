Coroner Orders Inquest Into Death Of Transport Worker Belly Mujinga
A coroner has now ordered an inquest into the death of Belly Mujinga, a transport worker who died from coronavirus last April.
Mujinga, 47, died just a few weeks after she was reportedly coughed on and spat at by a customer while working at London Victoria station.
The British Transport Police (BTP) interviewed the man in question at the time. However, it was decided that this incident did not lead to Mujinga’s death and the case was passed on to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
In a statement about their findings, BTP said:
We can assure the public that we have comprehensively reviewed all the available evidence and have not identified any offences or behaviour that meets the threshold for prosecution.
Protests broke out in response to Mujinga’s death, with more than two million people signing a petition seeking justice for the ticket officer and her family.
According to this petition, which was supported by trade union the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), Mujinga was put at risk by the conditions she had to work under:
Belly, her colleagues and her family deserve justice. There are serious questions that need answering and changes that must be implemented in order to prevent deaths like Belly’s happening again.
Belly suffered from an underlying respiratory condition but despite telling her family she ‘was scared for her life’, Govia Thameslink Railways, her employer, decided this was not reasonable grounds to reduce her contact hours and allow her to work behind a protective screen, stop her working directly with passenger flow on Victoria’s concourse or provide her and her colleagues with adequate effective PPE.
Govia Thameslink simply stated ‘PPE for our staff was not required’. The trade union, TSSA, reported the assault on Belly, namely being coughed and spat on at work, to the employer. PPE might have protected her. She should have been provided with it. This lack of protection is negligent and is a dangerous precedent that cannot be continued, the risk is simply too high.
This petition called upon Prime Minister Boris Johnson to establish a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to Mujinga’s death, and for the Coroner to establish an inquest.
