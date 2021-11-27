unilad
Cost Of Joe Biden’s White House Christmas Tree Revealed

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Nov 2021 12:24
This week, as is tradition in the US, First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the official White House Christmas tree, a full and very festive looking 18.5ft Fraser fir tree.

The tree was brought up to the north portico in a horse-drawn carriage, presented to Dr Biden by Rusty and Beau Estes, of Peak Farms in Jefferson, North Carolina. It will now stand in the Blue Room of the White House, where it will be decorated in accordance with a theme chosen by the First Lady.

As you might expect, the cost of a White House Christmas tree is a fair bit steeper than your usual garden centre fare, with federal documents obtained by TMZ showing the National Park Service paid $139,000 to have this year’s tree located, transported and transplanted.

The documents also reveal the National Park Service spent an additional $171,000 on ‘event support’ ahead the 2021 National Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities, as celebrations start to get back to normal.

The White House has also reportedly spent $41,000 on Christmas decorations for the Eisenhower building and Jackson Place.

The last pre-pandemic National Tree, welcomed in 2019 by former First Lady Melania Trump, reportedly cost $160,000.

A selection of this year’s ornaments can be viewed on the National Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities website, where each bauble is described as a ‘work of art’:

Every year one-of-a-kind ornaments are made by ordinary Americans, representing every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia.

These artists give their time and talents to design and create ornaments that symbolize the history, heritage and culture of their homelands. The America Celebrates display, which surrounds the National Christmas Tree, is free and open to visitors throughout December.

Due to be held December 2, LL Cool J will be hosting the festivities, which will feature festive music from from Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, Kristin Chenoweth, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Maren Morris, and Patti LaBelle.

