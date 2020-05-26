Costa Rica Becomes First Central American Country To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage
A lesbian couple in Costa Rica have celebrated their wedding day as the country becomes the first in Central America to legalise same-sex marriage.
The law has come into place after Costa Rica’s Supreme Court of Justice declared in August 2018 that a ban on same-sex weddings was both unconstitutional and discriminatory.
The court gave Costa Rica’s parliament 18 months to change the law, and as of today, May 26, same-sex couples can officially tie the knot.
The law previously stated that marriage between people of the same sex was ‘legally impossible’, the Tico Times reports.
Costa Rica’s president Carlos Alvarado supported same-sex marriage during his candidacy, and further showed his support by marching in the country’s 2019 pride parade.
Following the change in law, Alvarado said lesbian and gay people finally had the rights they had always deserved.
In a statement, he said that although the modification only ‘eliminates five words in one law’, it is a change which will ‘bring about a significant social and cultural transormation’
He continued:
It allows thousands of people to marry in front of a lawyer to recognise a couple’s rights such as inheritances, pensions, medical decisions and among others. The people who will be able to access this right are not strangers. They are sons, daughters, friends, family, colleagues and coworkers.
They are people who, when they decide to get married, will do so for love, stability and because they have a vision for the future. They have the same motivations that anyone could have.
They do not seek to disrespect, nor attack any personal belief. They search only for the understanding and dignity that everyone deserves, no matter who they are or who they love.
Alvarado acknowledged that not everyone may be happy with the change in ruling, but stressed that ‘despite the differences we may have, we are still the same nation and must walk united.’
He continued:
To the LGBTQ community, whose rights will be recognised, I reiterate my ongoing compromise. Over decades you were offended, humiliated, persecuted, but you never gave up the fight.
You persisted with pride and determination. You did so with the three unstoppable forces that should guide the 21st century: Liberty, equality, and democratic institutions.
Thanks to your work over decades, Costa Rica recognises the rights you always deserved and returns a little of the liberty that so often was limited. You, your partners, your families, your children will have the same rights as any other person, couple or family in this country.
The first same-sex wedding ceremony took place just after midnight, marking the grand finale of a three-hour programme celebrating marriage equality.
Daritza Araya Arguedas, 24, and Alexandra Quirós Castillo, 29, became the first couple to marry under the new law.
The Supreme Elections Tribunal has said it will begin processing and registering the 55 declarations of marriage it has received from same-sex couples.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
