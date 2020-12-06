Couple Cancelled Their Big Wedding And Used The Money To Feed People In Need Big Delicious Planet

A Chicago couple, who were due to tie the knot before the ongoing pandemic began ruining plans, decided to cancel their day altogether so they could give back to the community.

Emily Bugg and Billy Lewis had plans for a huge celebration filled with family and friends, but as the coronavirus continued to get worse, it became increasingly clear their dream day wasn’t going to happen.

Instead of trying to reorganise the day, the couple decided to get hitched in a small city hall ceremony with just a photographer last month.

Emily and Lewis no longer need to pay for a reception full of guests, but they’d already $5,000 to their caterer for the deposit. So, instead, they asked the caterer – a Chicago-based company called Big Delicious Planet – if they could turn the wedding food into Thanksgiving dinners for people in need.

‘In the grand scheme of things, cancelling a big wedding isn’t the worst thing that could happen. We’re happy to be married, and we’re so happy that we could help Thresholds’ clients feel the connection of a Thanksgiving meal as a result of the wedding cancellation,’ Emily said, as per CNN.

Together, the couple and the catering company put together 200 meals, which they served to people living with serious mental health problems and those with substance addictions.

The cause is very close to Emily’s heart, as she works for an organisation called Thresholds, a nonprofit mental health provider in Chicago that helps people with conditions such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression.

Heidi Moorman Coudal, who owns Big Delicious Planet, said the couple got in touch with her, but instead of asking for the money back, they asked if the time and resources that would’ve gone into the wedding could go to helping those less fortunate.

‘For them to think about doing something for the greater good is just really heartwarming,’ Heidi said.

‘Everybody was really excited because they knew this food was going to a really good cause. I think of Big Delicious Planet as a company that gives a lot back to the community – we donate our time, our food resources, our locations and community garden, so I was happy to get on board with this.’

This will be such a lovely story to tell the grandkids.