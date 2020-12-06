unilad
Advert

Couple Cancelled Their Big Wedding And Used The Money To Feed People In Need

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Dec 2020 18:59
Couple Cancelled Their Big Wedding And Used The Money To Feed People In NeedCouple Cancelled Their Big Wedding And Used The Money To Feed People In NeedBig Delicious Planet

A Chicago couple, who were due to tie the knot before the ongoing pandemic began ruining plans, decided to cancel their day altogether so they could give back to the community.

Emily Bugg and Billy Lewis had plans for a huge celebration filled with family and friends, but as the coronavirus continued to get worse, it became increasingly clear their dream day wasn’t going to happen.

Advert

Instead of trying to reorganise the day, the couple decided to get hitched in a small city hall ceremony with just a photographer last month.

Couple Cancelled Their Big Wedding And Used The Money To Feed People In NeedCouple Cancelled Their Big Wedding And Used The Money To Feed People In NeedBig Delicious Planet

Emily and Lewis no longer need to pay for a reception full of guests, but they’d already $5,000 to their caterer for the deposit. So, instead, they asked the caterer – a Chicago-based company called Big Delicious Planet – if they could turn the wedding food into Thanksgiving dinners for people in need.

‘In the grand scheme of things, cancelling a big wedding isn’t the worst thing that could happen. We’re happy to be married, and we’re so happy that we could help Thresholds’ clients feel the connection of a Thanksgiving meal as a result of the wedding cancellation,’ Emily said, as per CNN.

Advert

Together, the couple and the catering company put together 200 meals, which they served to people living with serious mental health problems and those with substance addictions.

The cause is very close to Emily’s heart, as she works for an organisation called Thresholds, a nonprofit mental health provider in Chicago that helps people with conditions such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression.

Couple Cancelled Their Big Wedding And Used The Money To Feed People In NeedCouple Cancelled Their Big Wedding And Used The Money To Feed People In NeedBig Delicious Planet

Heidi Moorman Coudal, who owns Big Delicious Planet, said the couple got in touch with her, but instead of asking for the money back, they asked if the time and resources that would’ve gone into the wedding could go to helping those less fortunate.

Advert

‘For them to think about doing something for the greater good is just really heartwarming,’ Heidi said.

‘Everybody was really excited because they knew this food was going to a really good cause. I think of Big Delicious Planet as a company that gives a lot back to the community – we donate our time, our food resources, our locations and community garden, so I was happy to get on board with this.’

This will be such a lovely story to tell the grandkids.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Oscar Isaac To Play Solid Snake In Sony’s Metal Gear Solid Movie
Film and TV

Oscar Isaac To Play Solid Snake In Sony’s Metal Gear Solid Movie

Yet Another Monolith Has Appeared Outside Of Joshua Tree National Park
News

Yet Another Monolith Has Appeared Outside Of Joshua Tree National Park

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier
Gaming

Man Forced To Sell PS5 After Wife Realises It’s Not Air Purifier

Mysterious Monolith In California Has Been Destroyed By Men Shouting ‘Christ Is King’
Life

Mysterious Monolith In California Has Been Destroyed By Men Shouting ‘Christ Is King’

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Chicago, Coronavirus, Wedding

Credits

CNN

  1. CNN

    Chicago couple canceled their big wedding but used the $5,000 catering deposit to feed people in need

 