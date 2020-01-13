Couple Hospitalised After Flying Off Broken Water Slide At Theme Park
A couple were hospitalised after flying off a broken water slide in some Final Destination-type sh*t.
The accident happened on January 3 at the Aquopolis water park in the city of Mar del Plata in eastern Argentina.
Noelia Medina and her partner Hernan were on a rubber ring together on a slide when the incident occurred.
She wrote online:
It was our turn and we took the rubber ring and got on it. We were at the top full of adrenaline and the person in charge pushed us down, and the nightmare started.
We were going down and almost before the end, the rubber ring went to the edge at the side of the open slide. It broke and Hernan got his leg injured and I flew off, hitting my head and other parts of my body.
Local media reported the couple were taken to the park’s medical station before being taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
Medina added:
I received five stitches to my head and they gave me medicine for the haematomas over my body. Hernan was kept in hospital and he received stitches to an injury in his leg of about 25cm.
She said Hernan left the hospital the following Sunday but the pair are both still suffering pain.
They say no one from Aquopolis has contacted them to apologise or enquire about their condition, and the couple have reportedly filed a complaint about the accident.
The water park has not commented on the incident.
At the start of the year, a 13-year-old boy went through a similar ordeal after being flung 20ft in the air by a fairground bungee ride and landing on concrete.
The horrendous incident was captured on camera at the Kok Tobe recreation area in Almaty, in south-east Kazakhstan on January 2.
