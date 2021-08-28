Couple Ordered To Pay $30,441 To Son For Destroying His Porn Collection

PA

A couple have been ordered by a judge to pay $30,441 to their son for destroying his porn collection.

The decision came eight months after David Werking won a lawsuit against his parents.

US district judge Paul Maloney has subsequently ordered the couple to pay $30,441 (£22,100) to their son for throwing out the collection, made up of films, magazines and other items.

The 43-year-old claimed that his collection had been worth $29,000 when it had been thrown out by his parents.

In his ruling this week, the Michigan judge subsequently ordered the parents to pay a value set by an expert, The Guardian reports. Werking’s parents were even ordered to cover the cost his attorney, which totalled $14,500 (£10,500).

The incident took place when Werking was living at his parents’ house for 10 months, due to having just gone through a divorce. It was only after he moved from their home in Grand Haven to Muncie, Indiana, that he realised his boxes of films and magazines had gone missing.

In an email to his son, Werking’s father called the pair’s throwing away of his porn collection a ‘big favor’.

However, in his December ruling last year, Judge Maloney declared that there was ‘no question that the destroyed property was David’s property’.

He noted:

Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property.

While Werking’s parents claimed they had a right to act as their son’s landlords, Maloney stated that they did not ‘cite to any statue or caselaw to support their assertation that landlords can destroy property that they dislike’.