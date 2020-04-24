Couple Stay Together To Raise Child After Trans Woman Pauses Hormones To Conceive Naturally Caters

A transgender woman who has yet to undergo gender affirming surgery has become a biological parent after pausing her hormone treatment.

Nicole Loaw, 31, from Gauteng, South Africa, made this decision in order to conceive a child naturally; fulfilling her fiancée’s dreams of becoming a mother.

Tattoo artist Nicole, formerly known as Terrance, has lived openly as a transgender woman since 2013, after coming out to her friends and family. However, she still has male reproductive organs.

Nicole has described the six month period she went without hormones as being ‘torture’. However, this difficult time proved absolutely worth it when she and fiancée Katelyn Hughes, 32, welcomed little Zoe into their family in July 2019.

Now Nicole is sharing her story in an attempt to tackle the stigma which is still all too often attached to perceptions of alternative families; showing that there are many ways to welcome a child into the world.

Speaking of her relationship with Katelyn, Nicole said:

Katelyn and I met at the start of my transition and she taught me how to be confident and do my own makeup and hair.

Transgender mum Caters

Nicole and Katelyn’s story comes just days after married couple Hannah and Jake Graf became the ‘first parents in Britain’ to both be transgender.

As reported by The Sun, the couple used eggs frozen at a fertility clinic after Jake briefly paused testosterone, which were then fertilised using a sperm donor.

On the morning of Tuesday, April 14, a surrogate gave birth to Nicole and Katelyn’s daughter, with new dad Jake stating, ‘We couldn’t be happier nor more grateful’.

All the best of luck to these new parents as they begin family life.

