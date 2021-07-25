Couple Sued For $112,000 After Leaving One Star Reviews

KGW News

A couple from Washington say they are being sued for $112,000 after giving one-star reviews to a roofing company.

Family-owned company Executive Roof Services (ERS) was sent to the home of Autumn Knepper and Adam Marsh on the instruction of their landlord after the couple reported they had a leak.

In reviews left online following the job, Knepper and Marsh claimed the receptionist of the company was ‘rude’, and that ERS failed to follow through on the services they had been tasked with completing. They also filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

KGW News

Speaking to KGW News, Knepper said: ‘[The ERS receptionist] refused to give me any information. She said I would have to get it from the landlord. I asked to speak with the manager and she laughed at me. She told me I was verbally abusing her and that she was the office manager. She hung up on me.’

Marsh shared similar sentiments as he described the receptionist as ‘super rude’, adding: ‘[She] told me that she was office manager and there was no one else I could talk to and hung up on me.’

The couple claimed that neither of them were given information about when the company would complete the supposedly scheduled roof repairs, and after leaving their reviews they were reportedly contacted by Michael Mecham, the owner of ERS, who told Knepper her negative review needed to be taken down immediately before ‘more damages were done’ to their reputation.

KGW News

According to Knepper, Mecham said that he ‘knew where [she] lived’, that he had a ‘forensics guy’ and would ‘gladly spend a hundred thousand dollars suing [her]’.

Knepper then contacted local police who told Mecham not to contact the couple anymore, but the company reportedly continued their efforts through the Jordan Ramis law firm, which reached out on behalf of ERS to demand they remove the reviews.

The couple told KGW News they are being sued for the six-figure settlement, with Knepper recalling how she ‘cried immediately’ when she heard the news. She added: ‘I was terrified. I can’t afford a lawyer. I can’t afford to pay $112,000. And I can’t, I don’t want to file for bankruptcy.’

KGW News

Meanwhile, ERS has claimed he couple’s complaint with the Better Business Bureau is proof that they have gone out of their way to harm the company.

Lawyer David Bowser said: ‘They intentionally harmed ERS by posting one-star reviews for the purpose of getting a report they weren’t entitled to.’

The lawsuit served by ERS has accused Knepper and Marsh of defamation and intentional interference with business expectancy.