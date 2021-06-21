Couple Who Pointed Guns At Black Lives Matter Protesters Boast About New Assault Rifle
The Missouri couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters last summer have now boasted about their new assault rifle.
St. Louis-based attorney Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia came under fire last June after photos emerged showing them standing outside their home and brandishing weapons at protesters.
The McCloskeys appeared before the court on Thursday, June 17, where they both admitted their actions had placed peaceful protesters at risk of serious harm.
Mr McCloskey pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree misdemeanour of assault and was ordered by a judge to pay a fine of $750. Meanwhile, Mrs McCloskey pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanour of harassment and was handed a fine of $2,000.
Neither of the McCloskeys, who both work in the field of personal injury law, will serve any time behind bars. The McCloskeys apparently wanted the weapons donated to a museum of historical artefacts, but later to agreed to have the weapons destroyed, MailOnline reports. Furthermore, although they have agreed to surrender the weapons that were pointed at the protesters, they will reportedly still be free to purchase more guns in the future.
Now, just two days after their court appearance, Mr McCloskey has shown off a new gun purchase, tweeting photographs of himself and his wife ‘checking out my new AR!’
Mr McCloskey does not appear to regret his behaviour last summer, telling reporters outside the courthouse that he would ‘do it again’.
Reiterating this sentiment over Twitter, Mr McCloskey wrote:
A year ago, the mob came to my door to attack my family— I backed them down
The mob came for me, the media attacked me & prosecutors tried to punish me for defending my family
They dropped all charges, except for a claim I instilled ‘imminent fear’ in the mob
I’d do it again.
He continued:
Let me be clear, I am not surrendering any of my other firearms! I will continue to be one of the strongest advocates for #2A in MO and around the country.
The two weapons that were seized from me were evidence in a criminal case. Per the state of MO they are to be incinerated.
Pressing his point further, Mr McCloskey remarked that he had ‘more guns to protect my family where that came from’.
This latest gun purchase comes a month after Mr McCloskey announced he would be running for a US Senate seat in Missouri as a Republican candidate.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
