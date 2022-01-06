Couple Who Pointed Guns At Black Lives Matter Protesters Want Weapons Back

Alamy

The St. Louis couple who made headlines after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters are requesting that they get their weapons back from the city.

Images of Mark and Patricia McCloskey quickly went viral after they stood guard outside their home in June 2020, when BLM protesters made their way past their home on a private street following the death of George Floyd.

The couple claimed they felt threatened by the demonstrators, and that’s why Mark and Patricia were brandishing an AR-15-style rifle and a semi-automatic pistol.

No shots were fired during the incident, but their use of the weapons led to charges being brought, which resulted in the McCloskeys both pleading guilty to misdemeanors as well as voluntarily giving up their weapons. Just weeks later, Republican Governor Mike Parson granted pardons to the couple.

Mark McCloskey, who is running for the US Senate as a Republican, later sued St. Louis, the city sheriff and state in a bid to get the Colt AR-15 rifle and Bryco .380-caliber pistol back from the city, claiming the pardon meant there was no reason why he should continue to go without them.

In a virtual hearing that took place this week, McCloskey said, ‘The loss of that property would certainly be a legal disqualification, impediment or other legal disadvantage, of which I have now been absolved by the governor, and therefore the state no longer has any legitimate reason to hold the property.’

McCloskey has also claimed that the pardons entitle the couple to a refund of the fines they paid in the aftermath of the incident, totalling $872.50, however the City Counselor’s Office argued that while the pardons removed the McCloskey’s convictions, they did not eradicate the plea agreement in which the couple forfeited the guns.

Alamy

Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Robert Dierker of the City Counselor’s Office commented, ‘We do not think he can demonstrate the right to immediate possession.’

Dierker, who was also speaking at the hearing, also noted that the guns should have been destroyed ‘months ago’, however they were not. He continued, ‘So McCloskey’s a beneficiary of bureaucratic, I want to say, ineptitude. But in any event, it’s fortuitous that the weapons still exist.’

Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty has taken the case under advisement. Meanwhile, Patricia McCloskey has sued the Circuit Attorney’s Office for the refund of $2,122.50 she paid in fines and court costs as part of her plea agreement. Her suit is pending.