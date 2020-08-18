Couple Who Waved Guns At Protesters To Appear At Republican Convention
A St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters are set to appear at next week’s Republican National Convention.
Imagery of Patricia and Mark McCloskey circulated social media earlier this summer, as the ‘threatened’ pair brandished a handgun and semi-automatic rifle while activists marched past their $1.15 million mansion in Missouri.
The couple, dubbed ‘Ken and Karen’, are currently facing felony charges for unlawful use of a weapon following their heated confrontation on June 28. However, in a bid to ramp up support for US President Donald Trump, the McCloskeys will appear at next week’s political convention.
Both The Washington Post and CNN have confirmed their appearance via separate insiders, as Republicans prepare for the week-long, virtual event, though a representative for the convention earlier denied to comment on the couple’s appearance.
The Democrats kicked off their national convention last night, August 17, with speakers such as Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo headlining the schedule.
The Republicans’ event has some interesting participants in tow: former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann; Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack; and anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, alongside the Missouri couple and others.
Trump has previously thrown his support behind the McCloskeys, who could face up to four years in prison for the charges put forward by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, also a Democrat. The president said it is ‘absolutely absurd what is happening to the McCloskeys’.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier explained:
He noted that this is an extreme abuse of power by the prosecutor and noteworthy that there have been many cases brought to her attention of violent rioters that she’s failed to charge and instead she’s charging the individuals who are defending themselves from violent protesters.
And you have Patricia McCloskey who said that they were telling her they were going to kill them, these protesters, at the moment they were waving their guns to protect themselves… they were completely within their right. And it’s an egregious abuse of power on the part of the McCloskeys.
Mark McCloskey said he and his wife felt ‘threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened’, the Tennessee Star reports. Demonstrators were en route to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home when they crossed paths with the couple.
Gardner described the couple’s actions as ‘unacceptable’, adding it’s ‘illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest… we must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerated’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
