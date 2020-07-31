Court Releases Dozens Of Documents On Ghislaine Maxwell’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein
A number of court documents revealing details of Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged crimes have been unsealed, despite the former socialite making a last-minute bid to stop them from becoming public.
The documents date back to a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Guiffre in 2015, when she accused Maxwell of recruiting her into Jeffrey Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring.
Among the 80-plus pages are previously sealed emails between Epstein and Maxwell, in which the former told his alleged madam she ‘did nothing wrong’, and to ‘start acting like it’.
‘Go outside, head high, not as an escaping convict,’ he continued, as per Complex, ‘go to parties, deal with it’.
Shortly before that 2015 email exchange, Epstein had sent Maxwell a statement she could use in a bid to distance herself from his 2007 sex abuse case.
Part of the statement read:
Since JE was charged in 2007 for solicitation of a prostitute I have been the target of outright lies, innuendo, slander, defamation and salacious gossip and harassment; headlines made up of quotes I have never given, statements l have never made, trips with people to places I have never been, holidays with people I have never met, false allegations of impropriety and offensive behaviour that I abhor and have never ever been party to, witness to events that l have never seen, living off trust funds that l have never ever had, party to stories that have changed materially both in time place and event depending on what paper you read, and the list goes on.
I have never been a party in any criminal action pertaining to JE.
Whilst I remained on friendly terms with [Epstein] up until his plea, I have had limited contact since.
Meanwhile, evidence of their correspondence disproves Maxwell’s recent claims that Epstein hadn’t contacted her for the best part of a decade before his death in 2019.
Maxwell is now being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following her July 2 arrest, facing charges of recruiting and grooming young women to be sexually abused by her former boyfriend Epstein. Prosecutors have alleged that she also participated in some of the abuse.
On July 14, Maxwell pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse three girls in England and the US back in the 1990s. One of the girls was as young as 14 years old.
Epstein died of an apparent suicide in his prison cell on August 10, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.
You can read the full court documents here.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
