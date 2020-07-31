Court Releases Dozens Of Documents On Ghislaine Maxwell’s Dealings With Jeffrey Epstein

Since JE was charged in 2007 for solicitation of a prostitute I have been the target of outright lies, innuendo, slander, defamation and salacious gossip and harassment; headlines made up of quotes I have never given, statements l have never made, trips with people to places I have never been, holidays with people I have never met, false allegations of impropriety and offensive behaviour that I abhor and have never ever been party to, witness to events that l have never seen, living off trust funds that l have never ever had, party to stories that have changed materially both in time place and event depending on what paper you read, and the list goes on.

I have never been a party in any criminal action pertaining to JE.

Whilst I remained on friendly terms with [Epstein] up until his plea, I have had limited contact since.