Court Service Apologises After Black Barrister Assumed To Be Defendant iamlukelaw/Twitter/Garden Court Chambers

The courts service in England and Wales has issued an apology after a Black barrister was assumed to be a defendant.

Luke McLean, a pupil barrister, was at a London magistrates court last week when he noticed his client was not on the list for the day’s cases. He asked a member of the courtroom staff if the list was accurate, but was asked: ‘Are you the defendant?’

When McLean went to the administration desk to check the list, he was met with a staff member who asked if he had received a court summons letter, again implying he was the defendant.

McLean spoke about the incident on Twitter, writing: ‘Just another day… mistaken as the Defendant in the Magistrates Court by the list caller…’

His tweet went viral, gaining more than 19,000 likes and hundreds of responses.

According to The Guardian, the pupil barrister implied there was no reason he should have been mistaken for the defendant, saying: ‘I’m wearing a three-piece suit, and you ask things in a different way as a professional than you would as a defendant. I think I was carrying my laptop, too.’

He continued:

But the first thing he responded was, are you the defendant? He didn’t ask if I was the barrister, or the probation officer. I could have been anybody. But the first assumption he makes is that I’m the defendant.

After calling attention to the experience, McLean received an apology from the Courts and Tribunals Service, with a spokesperson saying they were ‘deeply sorry’ for the ‘unacceptable experience’.

The service said it remained ‘completely committed to playing our part in tackling discrimination’.

McLean is the second Black person in three months to be mistaken for a defendant following a similar incident with barrister Alexandra Wilson.

Wilson, whose chambers are near the Old Bailey in the City of London, said she was assumed to be the defendant by a security guard, a member of the public and the prosecutor in one day.

The barrister showed support for McLean as she shared his tweet and tagged the Courts and Tribunals Service, writing: ‘It’s still happening. Why hasn’t every single employee been briefed that all they need to do is *ASK* how they can help? Honestly if it takes cue cards spelling out how to address court users then so be it. This is ridiculous.’

McLean said that while the incident was ‘disheartening’, it was not rare.

He commented:

It happens a lot in different contexts, from court staff to probation offers and list callers. The first thing you do in court is go past security, who have a list of all the defendants due to attend court. Many times I’ve had security ask who I am, looking at the list, and asking where I am on the list. You have list callers shouting the names of defendants, and looking at me. There’s a preconception that because I’m a young person of colour, I couldn’t be the barrister.

McLean has called for better training for court staff, though stressed that the issue spreads far beyond the judicial system.

He pointed out that the assumptions ‘wouldn’t exist in our courts’ if they didn’t exist in ‘society generally’, adding: ‘There’s no point having an isolated discussion about systemic racism in courts. I think all workplaces need to encourage this type of training. I don’t want this happening again to anybody.’

A spokesperson for the Courts and Tribunals Service admitted there is ‘more to do’ and said open forums are being held to ‘improve our understanding of the challenges minority ethnic colleagues face’ as well as extending race awareness training to all staff.