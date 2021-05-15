Court Upholds Man’s Life Sentence For Cannabis Possession

Mississippi Department of Corrections/PA Images

A Mississippi court has come under fire for upholding a man’s life sentence for cannabis possession.

Allen Russell, 38, was sentenced to life behind bars back in 2019, found guilty of possessing more than 30g of marijuana. Under current state laws, being found with between 30-250g of cannabis can carry a punishment of up to three years in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.

However, more severe sentences can be enforced if someone is a repeat offender. In Russell’s case, his past convictions have seen him stuck in Forrest County for life.

PA Images

As reported by The Independent, Russell’s lawyers have argued the decision by Mississippi’s Court of Appeals amounts to ‘cruel and unusual punishment and is grossly disproportionate.’

Russell was convicted of two home burglaries in 2004, for which he served eight-and-a-half years. In 2015, he was found guilty of unlawfully possessing a firearm in 2015 and served two years.

As he was classed as a ‘habitual offender’, his marijuana ruling came with a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without eligibility ‘for parole, probation or any other form of early release from actual physical custody within the Department of Corrections,’ as per Reason.

Mississippi Department of Corrections

While the appeals court voted against Russell’s case on a majority, a number of dissenting judges argued his sentence should be vacated, as ‘there is nothing in the record to show that Russell’s prior crimes involve any actual acts of violence or other aggravating circumstances.’

Writing against the decision, Judge Latrice Westbrooks wrote: ‘The purpose of the criminal justice system is to punish those who break the law, deter them from making similar mistakes, and give them the opportunity to become productive members of society.’

PA Images

She added: ‘The fact that judges are not routinely given the ability to exercise discretion in sentencing all habitual offenders is completely at odds with this goal.’

This also comes across widespread legalisation of marijuana across the US, with 16 states and DC allowing recreational use among adults.