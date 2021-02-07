COVID-19, Not Voter Fraud, To Blame For Trump's Election Defeat, Says Pollster PA

A pollster for Donald Trump says his election loss was due to Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, not voter fraud.

The former POTUS pursued several legal battles in a bid to overturn the election, alleging it had been ‘stolen’ from him by the Democrats without any semblance of evidence to support his claims.

Advert 10

While toning down the rhetoric in his last days in office, his resistance to Joe Biden’s win eventually resulted his supporters storming the US Capitol. Now, a pollster has further confirmed the overriding sentiment of the past few months; fraud has nothing to do with why Trump lost the election.

Trump PA Images

Tony Fabrizio, the Trump campaign’s chief pollster, penned a damning 27-page report dissecting the reasons for his loss – and it’s all to do with how calamitous his presidency turned out to be.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was the top issue among voters, Politico reports, with Biden winning these voters by a three-to-one margin. The majority of those polled registered disapproval of Trump’s COVID-19 strategy.

Advert 10

The report explained: ‘While [Trump] dominated among voters focused on the economy, Biden won coronavirus voters, which was a bigger share of the electorate.’

The findings were based on the exit polling of 10 states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where Trump lost after wins in 2016; and Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, which Trump held in both elections.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump PA Images

Noting how Trump’s loss was further boosted by decreasing support from White voters, Fabrizio also wrote: ‘Biden had a clear edge over POTUS on being seen as honest and trustworthy.’

Advert 10

Also, around 75% of voters said they supported mask mandates, with Dr. Anthony Fauci seeing three-to-one positive job approval for his response to the pandemic, even through Trump’s resistance to science.

Discussing his post under Biden’s administration, Fauci earlier said: ‘The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that’s it, let the science speak, it is somewhat of a liberating feeling.’