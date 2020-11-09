Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution Will Begin 24 Hours After Approval, US Army General Says PA Images

US Army General Gustave Perna has assured that the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed within a day after being approved.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the primary candidate to help tackle the virus, with testing proving it is 90% effective. Focuses are on are potential vaccines by six different drug makers, but none of the existing vaccine candidates have yet applied for Emergency Use Authorisation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

General Perna, who is in charge of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed, said they were ready to roll out the vaccine ‘within 24 hours’ following FDA approval.



In an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, November 8, he said that doses of vaccine candidates are already being stockpiled, and the number will continue to increase as they await the go-ahead. No drug company has yet announced a specific date when they will apply for approval from the FDA.

Operation Warp Speed is also stocking up on kits of needles, syringes and alcohol swabs, ensuring they have all the equipment necessary to administer the approved vaccine. There is now enough for 88 million doses.

Perna commented:

My goal [is] tens of millions [of vaccine doses] in December hopefully and we expand into hundreds of millions [of doses in] January, February, March.



Though the Pfizer vaccine looks to be very effective, it comes with the added complication that it requires two separate doses. The same is true of another four of the other six potential vaccines.

The medicines also need to be kept at a very low temperature; something which needs to be taken into account as they are transported by private companies including FedEx and UPS.

State government officials will ensure fair and equitable distribution across the US by putting data about manufacture and inoculation of patients into new proprietary software called Tiberius.



US citizens will have access to the vaccine for free, even if they don’t have health insurance, but General Perna expressed concerns about those refusing to accept the vaccine.

He commented:

We get vaccines to the American people and they don’t take them. Shame on us. ‘Hey, I was already sick, I don’t need it.’ Shame on us. ‘Hey, I don’t believe in vaccines.’ Shame on us. Just shame on us and it does keep me up at night.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently in phase three testing, with Dr Albert Bourla, the Pfizer chairman and CEO, saying scientists were ‘reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most’.