Covid Test Lab Suspended Over Wrong Results

A COVID-19 testing lab in England has been suspended after errors may have led to thousands of incorrect results.

Around 43,000 people may have been given a negative COVID-19 test due to undisclosed errors at the lab in Wolverhampton. An investigation has been launched by NHS Test and Trace and any further testing at the location has been suspended until further notice.

Concerns were raised after reports of people received negative PCR test results after testing positive on a lateral flow device.

According to NHS Test and Trace, an estimated 400,000 coronavirus test samples have been processed through the Immensa Health Clinic lab in Wolverhampton, with around 43,000 people possibly given incorrect results between September 8 and October 12, Sky News reports.

Most of the results were connected to people in the southwest of England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Dr. Will Welfare, public health incident director at the UKHSA, said there’s no ‘evidence of any faults’ with either the PCR or lateral flow kits and ‘the public should remain confident in using them and in other laboratory services currently provided’.

‘We have recently seen a rising number of positive LFD results subsequently testing negative on PCR… if you get a positive LFD test, it’s important to make sure that you then get a follow-up PCR test to confirm you have COVID-19. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolate and take a PCR test,’ he added.

The UKHSA urged this was an ‘isolated incident attributed to one laboratory’, with samples being redirected to other labs and Test and Trace contacting those who may have been given wrong results to ask them to take another test.

