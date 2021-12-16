British Tourists Banned From France Over Rise In Omicron Cases

Alamy

British tourists have now been banned from travelling to France due to the soaring numbers of people contracting the new Omicron variant in the UK.

The ban on travelling to and from the UK takes effect from Saturday, 18 December.

Advert 10

Only French nationals with a ‘compelling reason’ are permitted to travel to and from the UK. French nationals and their families currently in the UK will be allowed to return home but will be asked to quarantine, which will be lifted after 48 hours if they provide a negative Covid-19 test result.

For holidaymakers, this means postponing plans to travel to and from France for the time being.

Alarmy

Anybody who is permitted to travel to France from the UK will need to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival.

Advert 10

In addition, the time between taking a PCR test and travelling to France has been cut from 48 hours to 24 hours before departure for people travelling from the UK.

‘In the UK government’s own words, the UK is facing a ‘tidal wave’ of the Omicron variant in the coming days,’ government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM Television.

A statement from France published by Sky News says, ‘In response to the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, the government is reinstating compelling reasons for travel to and from the UK, and strengthening the requirement for testing on departure and arrival.’

Alamy

Advert 10

As of 8.30am on 16 December, France had 240 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, 15 December, the UK had 78,610 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the highest number since January 2021.

The same day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauded the nation for stepping up to get their booster jabs and NHS staff for ramping up their efforts to administer as many vaccinations as possible.

Ahead of Christmas, he advised people to ‘prioritise’ the social events they attend to reduce the chances of catching the virus and passing it on over the festive period.

Advert 10