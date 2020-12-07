Covid Vaccine Card Will Be Given To Every UK Patient After They Get Vaccinated PA Images

A COVID vaccine card will be given to every single Brit who receives the vaccination, starting from tomorrow, December 8.

The detailed card will include information such as the type of vaccine received, its batch number and the date it was administered.

They will also contain vital information about when a patient must return to have their second dose of the jab.

PA Images

While there has been rumours the ID cards could be used as some kind of ‘immunity passport’, this idea has been dismissed by politicians, including Wales’ Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

‘These will act as a reminder for a second dose and for the type of vaccine and it will also give information about how to report side effects,’ he said, as per The Sun.

Michael Gove is also reported to have told Sky News there’s currently no plans to introduce an ‘immunity passport’ that would allow people to move around the country.

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19 PA Images

‘No, that’s not being planned. I certainly am not planning to introduce any vaccine passports and I don’t know anyone else in government who is,’ he said.

However, UK Health Minister Nadhim Zahawi did suggest that many entertainment venues may introduce some kind of system that requires proof of vaccination upon entry.

‘I think you’ll probably find that restaurants and bars and cinemas and other venues, sports venues, will probably also use that system,’ he told the BBC.

Yesterday, December 6, Croydon University Hospital in south London became the first place in the UK to unpack and cold store doses of the Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine, ahead of rolling it out from tomorrow.

Covid Vaccine Card Will Be Given To Every UK Patient After They Get Vaccinated PA Images

Health secretary Matt Hancock described it as ‘an historic moment’, as the vaccinations prepare to begin across Britain.

Meanwhile, NHS Medical Director Stephen Powis said the roll out of the eagerly-anticipated vaccine ‘feels like the beginning of the end’. However, he did warn that ‘the largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history’ will be ‘a marathon not a sprint’.

The vaccinations will not be mandatory to those living in the UK, with a poll recently revealing that one in three Brits were ‘unlikely’ to have the jab once it’s offered to them.

When polled by Opinium for the Observer, more than 35% said they’re unlikely to take the vaccination, while 48% of people expressed concerns that it’s not safe.