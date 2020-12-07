unilad
Advert

COVID Vaccine Card Will Be Given To Every UK Patient After They Get Vaccinated

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Dec 2020 09:01
Covid Vaccine Card Will Be Given To Every UK Patient After They Get VaccinatedCovid Vaccine Card Will Be Given To Every UK Patient After They Get VaccinatedPA Images

A COVID vaccine card will be given to every single Brit who receives the vaccination, starting from tomorrow, December 8.

The detailed card will include information such as the type of vaccine received, its batch number and the date it was administered.

Advert

They will also contain vital information about when a patient must return to have their second dose of the jab.

PA Images

While there has been rumours the ID cards could be used as some kind of ‘immunity passport’, this idea has been dismissed by politicians, including Wales’ Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

‘These will act as a reminder for a second dose and for the type of vaccine and it will also give information about how to report side effects,’ he said, as per The Sun.

Advert

Michael Gove is also reported to have told Sky News there’s currently no plans to introduce an ‘immunity passport’ that would allow people to move around the country.

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19PA Images

‘No, that’s not being planned. I certainly am not planning to introduce any vaccine passports and I don’t know anyone else in government who is,’ he said.

However, UK Health Minister Nadhim Zahawi did suggest that many entertainment venues may introduce some kind of system that requires proof of vaccination upon entry.

Advert

‘I think you’ll probably find that restaurants and bars and cinemas and other venues, sports venues, will probably also use that system,’ he told the BBC.

Yesterday, December 6, Croydon University Hospital in south London became the first place in the UK to unpack and cold store doses of the Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine, ahead of rolling it out from tomorrow.

Covid Vaccine Card Will Be Given To Every UK Patient After They Get VaccinatedCovid Vaccine Card Will Be Given To Every UK Patient After They Get VaccinatedPA Images

Health secretary Matt Hancock described it as ‘an historic moment’, as the vaccinations prepare to begin across Britain.

Advert

Meanwhile, NHS Medical Director Stephen Powis said the roll out of the eagerly-anticipated vaccine ‘feels like the beginning of the end’. However, he did warn that ‘the largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history’ will be ‘a marathon not a sprint’.

The vaccinations will not be mandatory to those living in the UK, with a poll recently revealing that one in three Brits were ‘unlikely’ to have the jab once it’s offered to them.

When polled by Opinium for the Observer, more than 35% said they’re unlikely to take the vaccination, while 48% of people expressed concerns that it’s not safe.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands
News

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20
Sport

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia
News

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia

Trump Rally Sets WiFi Password For Reporters To ‘RiggedElection!’
News

Trump Rally Sets WiFi Password For Reporters To ‘RiggedElection!’

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Now, vaccine

Credits

The Sun

  1. The Sun

    Covid ID cards will be handed to every Brit after they get vaccinated

 