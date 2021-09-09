unilad
Cow Causes Chaos On The Motorway

by : Hannah Smith on : 09 Sep 2021 14:59
Cow Causes Chaos On The MotorwayPA/Highways England

As Brits return to the office, rush hour is well and truly back, but commuting wouldn’t be commuting if unforeseen traffic problems didn’t ruin your day at least once a week.

That’s exactly what happened for drivers on the M25 earlier today, when a stray cow managed to wander on to the busy motorway, blocking all traffic in one direction and causing miles-long tailbacks in the other.

Highways England traffic cameras caught the cow in question making its way onto the road after breaking through a fence near Godstone, causing chaos in the anti-clockwise lanes of the southern section of the motorway.

Cow blocks M25 during rush hour (PA/Highways England)PA/Highways England

Multiple units from Surrey Police were called to the scene at around 8.35am, leading to the total shutdown of traffic in both directions between junctions 5 and 6 during peak morning rush-hour while officers attempted to usher the cow out of harm’s way.

A traffic data journalist who saw the bizarre incident unfold on traffic cameras told Metro, ‘A cow jumped a fence and got on to the road just after 9am and about 10 police in total were at the scene. The police held traffic for about 20 minutes to try to catch it.’

Traffic was closed in both directions (PA/Highways England)PA/Highways England

Footage from one camera shows three police cars parked some distance from the cow, which appears entirely uninterested in having anything to do with the waiting officers, while another shot shows it facing down one of the vehicles.

It’s not clear how the police eventually managed to escort the stray cow off the motorway, however it appears the animal has since been safely returned to it’s natural habitat.

