Cow Causes Chaos On The Motorway

As Brits return to the office, rush hour is well and truly back, but commuting wouldn’t be commuting if unforeseen traffic problems didn’t ruin your day at least once a week.

That’s exactly what happened for drivers on the M25 earlier today, when a stray cow managed to wander on to the busy motorway, blocking all traffic in one direction and causing miles-long tailbacks in the other.

Highways England traffic cameras caught the cow in question making its way onto the road after breaking through a fence near Godstone, causing chaos in the anti-clockwise lanes of the southern section of the motorway.

Multiple units from Surrey Police were called to the scene at around 8.35am, leading to the total shutdown of traffic in both directions between junctions 5 and 6 during peak morning rush-hour while officers attempted to usher the cow out of harm’s way.

A traffic data journalist who saw the bizarre incident unfold on traffic cameras told Metro, ‘A cow jumped a fence and got on to the road just after 9am and about 10 police in total were at the scene. The police held traffic for about 20 minutes to try to catch it.’

Footage from one camera shows three police cars parked some distance from the cow, which appears entirely uninterested in having anything to do with the waiting officers, while another shot shows it facing down one of the vehicles.

It’s not clear how the police eventually managed to escort the stray cow off the motorway, however it appears the animal has since been safely returned to it’s natural habitat.