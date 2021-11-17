‘Cow’s Milk Without Cows’ To Hit Shops By 2023

Alamy

If you love cow’s milk but not where it comes from, fear not – cow’s milk without cows will hit shops in 2023.

Imagindairy (great name), a Tel Aviv-based start-up, has raised a record £9.7 million seed funding to make dairy products from microorganisms instead of cows.

However, the process is a tad trickier than milking a cow. Imagindairy’s programming process involves inserting DNA instructions for the production of whey and casein into microorganisms. Whey and casein are principle milk proteins.

The start-up then adds plant-based fat, sugar and water to the mix, and hey presto, you have cow’s milk without cows.

You won’t have to wait long for the product either, as it will be in Israeli shops by 2023.

Imagindiary’s products could be a game-changer for the food and drinks industry. The milk is cruelty-free and environmentally conscious, as the cow and associated methane are taken out of the production process.

Methane-free cow’s milk could significantly reduce the product’s climate impact. According to a UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) report, methane is a serious climate issue, accounting for ‘30% of global warming since pre-industrial times’.

In the same report, UNEP Food Systems and Agriculture Advisor James Lomax said that we need to be ‘rethinking our approaches to agricultural cultivation and livestock production’.

Imagindairy founder and chief executive Eyal Afergan spoke about how the company could aid this ‘rethinking’.

He said:

It’s hard for people to make big changes, especially when it comes to the foods they enjoy, but when there’s an alternative with the same flavor and experience that is more aligned to their values, it becomes easy.

Moove over oat milk.

Imagindairy has developed a simple way to identify milk proteins from microorganisms, making it easy for it to scale up.

As it stands, the only other company to produce cow-free dairy is Perfect Day, however the company only produces smaller commercial amounts.

This is something Afergan is keen to build on, while being cost effective:

Nobody would buy a bottle of milk for US$50 or even for US$15; therefore, cost-effective production is the key factor to driving a real change in the way we consume dairy products.

Making the products affordable as well as methane free could help us tackle the climate crisis.

Stephanie Jaczniakowska-McGirr, the head of food industry and retail at ProVeg International, confirmed the benefits of switching to methane and cow free dairy.

If people made the switch, she said:

We are on our way to a complete transformation of the food system that would help us to meet the 1.5C climate target.

We think that sounds legendairy.