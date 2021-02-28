CPAC Stage Design Compared To Symbol Used By Nazi Unit

Shutterstock

Organisers of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have been forced to deny claims its staging is linked to an old Nazi symbol.

Critics on Twitter have compared layout of the conference’s staging to the insignia used by Waffen-SS, the military branch of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party.

Advert 10

The ancient Norse symbol, which is called the Odal rune, was later adopted by white supremacists across Europe and North America following the Second World War.

Over the weekend, thousands of Twitter users made the comparison between the Odal Rune and the conservative conference stage, with one person tweeting, ‘what a wacky coincidence!’

‘Out of curiosity, has there been any pattern of Democrats “accidentally” using Nazi symbolism and iconography?’ another user tweeted.

Advert 10

‘If that sort of thing is an innocent and unavoidable mistake, you’d expect it to happen regardless of political party, right?’

Another tweeted:

Advert 10

Imagine seeing Trump come to power and immediately start separating families at the border (with no plan to reunite them), ban Muslims from entering the country, attempt a dictatorship while praising dictators, unleash a white violent mob yet the Nazi CPAC stage is a stretch.

CPAC organiser Matt Schlapp has hit back at the claims on Twitter, by calling the comparisons ‘outrageous and slanderous’.

‘Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long-standing commitment to the Jewish community,’ he tweeted.

Advert 10

‘Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage,’ he added.

However, it comes after CPAC was forced to cancel scheduled speaker Young Pharaoh from speaking at the event after his anti-Semitic rants were revealed in the media, CNN reports.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, fact checking site Snopes confirmed that while the stage does resemble the Nazi sign, it was unable to verify whether the likeness was intentional.