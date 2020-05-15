Creepy New Netflix Thriller White Lines Is Available To Stream Today Netflix

The mysterious new thriller White Lines has arrived on Netflix today, so grab your snacks and settle in on the sofa because your weekend is sorted.

The Netflix drama – described as ‘Ozark meets Money Heist’ – tells the story of Zoe, a Brit who travels to Ibiza when her brother Axel’s body is discovered on a beach there, two decades after he went missing.

Zoe sets out on a mission to discover what really happened to her brother, and finds herself on a ‘decadent and dangerous path’ as she retraces Axel’s steps into a world of partying, drugs and violence.

The Ibiza-set series is full to the brim with over-the-top, indulgent action, complete with cocaine-filled banana boats and sex parties, but really draws in the viewer with the investigation into Axel’s death and the shady characters who might be responsible for it. As one character puts it: ‘It’s like Cluedo’.

Zoe instantly becomes suspicious of Axel’s old friends, wondering what it is they might have to hide, and finds herself struggling to get detectives to believe there’s more to the story.

As well as learning more about Axel’s life on the party island, Zoe’s journey sees her forced to confront some of her own personal battles.

White Lines stars Guardians of the Galaxy’s Laura Haddock as Zoe, as well as Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin, Laurence Fox, Marta Milans and Juan Diego Botto.

It is written by Money Heist creator Alex Pina and consists of 10 episodes, each an hour long and each introducing new threads, flashbacks and theories into the mix to keep viewers guessing the whole way through.

White Lines is available to stream on Netflix today, May 15.