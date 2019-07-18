Crew Member Killed On Set Of Titans After Stunt Goes Wrong

A crew member from the TV show Titans was killed as a stunt went wrong at a test facility.

The incident happened this morning (July 18) in Toronto, where the DC Comics show is filmed.

Special effects coordinator Warren Appleby was at the facility, where production crew work out the kinks for stunts, when he was hit by a piece of metal which came detached from a car.

R.I.P. Warren Appleby the special effects coordinator he died today on set of Titans s2 because a stunt goes wrong he did IT/IT: Chapter two and The Shape Of Water ! pic.twitter.com/1LeWWGbT1G — مشاعل🎥🎬 (@MashaelF94) July 18, 2019

In the stunt, the car was supposed to flip on its side. The production crew were testing the scene before playing it out on location but, while the car did flip, a piece of metal from some sort of welded contraption attached to the car flew off, TMZ reports.

The object hit Appleby, who was standing nearby, in the head. Emergency services transported the special effects coordinator to hospital, however authorities explained he died on the way there.

Toronto Police said the tragic accident occurred at around 11.30am local time. Production on Titans is said to have shut down for a couple of days in the wake of the crew member’s death.

Overwhelming loss and grief for the tragic passing of Warren Appleby today. Father, husband, son, brother, friend, IATSE873 board member, ACME FX partner – a vital member of the Toronto film industry, he will be sorely missed. — Alex Kavanagh (@CostumeAlex) July 18, 2019

Executive producers from the show released a statement about the loss of the crew member, which reads:

We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot. Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone, in the TITANS family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC UNIVERSE, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.

Warren Appleby, a special effects coordinator who has worked on projects such as ‘It’, ‘The Shape of Water’, ‘It: Chapter Two’, ‘The Strain’ and ‘Titans’ has been killed on the Titans set due to a stunt that went wrong. We offer our condolences to Warren’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/4RUQCDrc0N — DiscussingFilm @ SDCC (@DiscussingFilm) July 18, 2019

During his 25 years of work in television and motion pictures Appleby worked on Guillermo del Toro’s Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water. He was also special effects supervisor on New Line Cinema’s horror reboot of It and special effects coordinator on the upcoming It: Chapter 2.

Titans, which is a take on the classic Teen Titans franchise, premiered in 2018. Starring stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson and Anna Diop as Starfire, the show follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging.

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating the incident.

Our thoughts are with Warren’s family and friends at this tragic time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.