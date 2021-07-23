Crocs Is Suing Over 20 Major Retailers In Bid To Protect Their ‘Iconic DNA’

PA Images

Crocs Inc. has filed a lawsuit against a group of major retailers claiming they copied its shoes.

Since emerging during the mid-2000s, Crocs have become an iconic shoe due to its unique foam structure and reputation for comfort. Today the shoes are as popular as ever, which has provoked a variety of similar options developed by other retailers to enter the market as competition. Now Crocs Inc. is attempting to put an end to its rivals.

The new lawsuit filed by Crocs Inc alleges that 20 companies, including Walmart and Hobby Lobby, have infringed on registered trademarks for Crocs’ Classic Clog.

The 108-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado states alleges that these companies infringed on a variety of trademarks of Crocs, including ‘iconic design marks,’ ‘three-dimensional configuration of the outside of an upper for a shoe,’ as well as the recognizable holes throughout the shoe.

The complaint also states that, ‘Crocs has suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm to its goodwill and reputation,’ as its customers and the general public ‘are confused as to the source of the accused products after they have been sold.’

Walmart is alleged to be one of the worst offenders, having produced a variety of similar shoes with various names, including ‘Time and True,’ ‘George,’ and ‘Wonder Nation.’

According to Crocs, the company has ‘generated substantial revenue from the sales of its footwear products bearing the Asserted Trademarks,’ having earned a substantial revue amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.