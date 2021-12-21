Crowd Shout ‘Stand Up If You Hate Boris’ At World Championship Darts

@christopherhope/Twitter

During the 2022 Darts World Championship at Ally Pally, a crowd made their feelings towards Boris Johnson known.

On Monday, December 20, a crowd at Ally Pally chanted about their ‘hate’ for Johnson, with the footage being shared to Twitter.

The video of the chant was shared by Christopher Hope of the Daily Telegraph and subsequently went viral.

Hope captioned the video:

As if things could not get worse for our Prime Minister, here’s the crowd chanting “Stand up if you hate Boris” at the 2022 Darts World Championship at Alexandra Palace in London tonight.

The crowd can be heard chanting ‘stand up if you hate Boris’.

Some users responded to the video, with one saying: ‘Boris is now detested by ppl on both the Left and the Right. For different reasons. He’s screwed’.

The crowd’s chant is not the only backlash the prime minister has received recently, as calls for him to step down following a swirl of party allegations continue to mount.

Johnson and his government are accused of attending a series of parties last year, that would have been in defiance of then in place Covid restrictions.

The alleged parties include the now infamous December 18 Christmas party, in addition to rumoured parties in May, November and early December throughout last year.

An investigation into the alleged events has been launched and is being led by senior civil servant, Sue Gray.