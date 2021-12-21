unilad
Advert

Crowd Shout ‘Stand Up If You Hate Boris’ At World Championship Darts

by : Shola Lee on : 21 Dec 2021 07:47
Crowd Shout 'Stand Up If You Hate Boris' At World Championship Darts@christopherhope/Twitter

During the 2022 Darts World Championship at Ally Pally, a crowd made their feelings towards Boris Johnson known.

On Monday, December 20, a crowd at Ally Pally chanted about their ‘hate’ for Johnson, with the footage being shared to Twitter.

Advert

The video of the chant was shared by Christopher Hope of the Daily Telegraph and subsequently went viral.

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. (Alamy)Alamy

Hope captioned the video:

As if things could not get worse for our Prime Minister, here’s the crowd chanting “Stand up if you hate Boris” at the 2022 Darts World Championship at Alexandra Palace in London tonight.

Advert

The crowd can be heard chanting ‘stand up if you hate Boris’.

Some users responded to the video, with one saying: ‘Boris is now detested by ppl on both the Left and the Right. For different reasons. He’s screwed’.

The crowd’s chant is not the only backlash the prime minister has received recently, as calls for him to step down following a swirl of party allegations continue to mount.

Advert

Johnson and his government are accused of attending a series of parties last year, that would have been in defiance of then in place Covid restrictions.

The alleged parties include the now infamous December 18 Christmas party, in addition to rumoured parties in May, November and early December throughout last year.

An investigation into the alleged events has been launched and is being led by senior civil servant, Sue Gray.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Nationwide Payments Down Leaving Customers Without Wages Before Christmas
News

Nationwide Payments Down Leaving Customers Without Wages Before Christmas

Boris Johnson Is ‘Reserving The Possibility’ Of Christmas Restrictions
News

Boris Johnson Is ‘Reserving The Possibility’ Of Christmas Restrictions

Omicron: What Christmas Restrictions Could Look Like
News

Omicron: What Christmas Restrictions Could Look Like

Boris Johnson And Staff Pictured With Wine And Cheese At Downing Street ‘During Lockdown’
News

Boris Johnson And Staff Pictured With Wine And Cheese At Downing Street ‘During Lockdown’

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Boris Johnson, Christmas Party, UK

Credits

@christopherhope and 1 other

  1. @christopherhope

    As if things could not get worse for our Prime Minister, here’s the crowd chanting “Stand up if you hate Boris” at the 2022 Darts World Championship at Alexandra Palace in London tonight.

  2. Sky News

    COVID-19: What parties are alleged to have taken place in Whitehall and Downing Street during lockdown?

 